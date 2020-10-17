Week 4 In-State Blitz: 2021 Wisconsin safety commit Hunter Wohler
MUSKEGO - Week 4 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Muskego High School, where 2021 Wisconsin commit Hunter Wohler and his Warriors teammates hosted Waukesha North.
Wohler, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, had a rushing touchdown during Muskego's 56-7 win Friday evening.
