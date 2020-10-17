MUSKEGO - Week 4 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Muskego High School, where 2021 Wisconsin commit Hunter Wohler and his Warriors teammates hosted Waukesha North.

RELATED: Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2022 Whitefish Bay OL Joe Brunner | Week 2 In-State Blitz: 2022 Franklin QB Myles Burkett | Week 3 In-State Blitz: 2021 Wisconsin OL commit JP Benzschawel |