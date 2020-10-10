 Benzschawel, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle, helped Grafton to a 29-14 win Friday evening.
football

Week 3 In-State Blitz: 2021 Wisconsin OL commit JP Benzschawel

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

GRAFTON - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Grafton High School, where 2021 Wisconsin commit JP Benzschawel and his Black Hawks teammates took on New Berlin West.

Benzschawel, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle, helped Grafton to a 29-14 win Friday evening.

