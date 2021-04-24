Week 5 Spring Blitz: 2021 Wisconsin signee Jackson Acker
MADISON - Week 5 of the BadgerBlitz.com Spring Blitz took us to Middleton High School, where 2021 Wisconsin signee Jackson Acker and his Verona teammates took on the host Cardinals.
Verona defeated Middleton, 28-21, on Friday evening to improve to 2-3 on the season. Acker rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Wildcats.
