 Verona defeated Middleton, 28-21, on Friday evening to improve to 2-3 on the season.
football

Week 5 Spring Blitz: 2021 Wisconsin signee Jackson Acker

MADISON - Week 5 of the BadgerBlitz.com Spring Blitz took us to Middleton High School, where 2021 Wisconsin signee Jackson Acker and his Verona teammates took on the host Cardinals.

Verona defeated Middleton, 28-21, on Friday evening to improve to 2-3 on the season. Acker rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Wildcats.

***Full analysis and insight from Jackson Acker's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

{{ article.author_name }}