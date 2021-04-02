 Breaking down Isaac Hamm's performance vs. Beloit Memorial
Week 2 Spring Blitz: 2022 DL target Isaac Hamm

Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writer
SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. -- Week 2 of the BadgerBlitz.com Spring Blitz took us just northeast of the state capitol, where 2022 defensive end target Isaac Hamm and the Sun Prairie Cardinals hosted Beloit Memorial inside Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field on Thursday.

2022 three-star defensive line recruit Isaac Hamm before Sun Prairie's matchup against Beloit Memorial on Thursday. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

***Full analysis and insight from Isaac Hamm's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

