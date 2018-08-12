The perfect class: Version 7.0
The 2019 recruiting class, which is now up to 13 commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 32 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the national momentum of a 13-1 season.
Sixteen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2018, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 18 to 20 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the seventh look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback (1)
Graham Mertz, who committed to Wisconsin last October, emerged this off-season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. The four-star prospect's commitment to the Badgers appears to be rock solid after shutting things down this summer.
Running back (1)
While it appeared Wisconsin had its eyes on a second running back after it landed Julius Davis this past fall, things have changed this summer. As it stands right now, the three-star prospect will be the only scholarship tailback UW takes in 2019.
Wide receivers (1)
Wisconsin still could be in the market for another receiver to join Marcus Graham if something pops up this sumnmer. At this point, though, there isn't a wide out who stands out and the Badgers already have a young and talented group on campus.
Tight end (2)
