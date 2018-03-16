The 2019 recruiting class, which has started off with a bang, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 12 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the national momentum of a 13-1 season.

Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2018, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 20 to 22 signees in this recruiting cycle. Below is the second look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with. 1.0 |

Quarterback (1)

Graham Mertz, who committed to Wisconsin last October, has emerged this off-season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. His commitment to the Badgers appears to be rock solid after a visit to UW last month. But Paul Chryst and his staff will have to hold off strong pushes from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Ole Miss and many other until December. A player of Mertz's caliber can make or break a recruiting class.

Running back (2)

Wisconsin certainly has its eyes on a second running back after it landed in-state standout Julius Davis (recently picked up offers from LSU, USC and Notre Dame) this past fall. The top option to pair with Davis is likely Steele Chambers, a three-star prospect from Georgia who visited Madison earlier this month. The two would certainly compliment each other well in this class.

Wide receivers (1)

As is stands right now, three-star Nolan Groulx was told that he is the only scholarship receiver Wisconsin plans to take in this class. That could prove to be true after the Badgers signed four in the 2018 class.

Tight end (2)