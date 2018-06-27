Mertz talks Wisconsin commitment, building relationships
ATLANTA - Rivals100 quarterback Graham Mertz made an early commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers, before he became one of the most highly sought after passers in the class of 2019.
Mertz talks about being pursued by the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Georgia, yet in the end, re-affirming his pledge to the Badgers.
