The 2019 recruiting class, which started off with a bang but recently lost two key members, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 20 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the national momentum of a 13-1 season. Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2018, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 20 to 22 signees in this recruiting cycle. Below is the fourth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

Quarterback (1)

Graham Mertz, who committed to Wisconsin last October, has emerged this off-season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. His commitment to the Badgers appears to be solid after a visit to UW in February, but Mertz recently took an unofficial visit to Ohio State. Paul Chryst and his staff will have to hold off strong pushes from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and many other until December. A player of Mertz's caliber can make or break a recruiting class.

Running back (2)

Wisconsin certainly has its eyes on a second running back after it landed in-state standout Julius Davis this past fall. As far as the top option to pair with Davis, Patrick Garwo, a four-star junior who recently included UW in his top 6, is the top option. "They are a great running team and school in general," Garwo told Rivals.com. "That's high level football. They run the ball and aren't afraid to play people early. I have a lot of family out there too which helps them a little."

Wide receivers (2)

After Nolan Groulx's recent decommitment, Wisconsin could be in the market for another receiver to join Marcus Graham in the 2019 class. Atop that wish list is Craig Young, a three-star prospect from Indiana. His combination of size and speed makes Young one of the most intriguing prospects remaining on the Badgers' recruiting board.

Tight end (2)

Hayden Rucci was arguably Wisconsin's top target at tight end in the 2019 class, and the Badgers landed his commitment in February. Rucci indicated the plan was to take two players at his position, so we're adding Erick All, who projects to an H-back at the next level. The three-star prospect picked up an offer from Wisconsin earlier this week.

Offensive linemen (4)

Logan Brown, arguably the top tackle in the nation, is already in the fold, as is Joe Tippmann, who could play either tackle or guard at the next level. The Badgers are also sitting very well with Bryce Benhart, who has seen his recruitment pick up this winter and spring. If the Badgers take a fourth linemen in this class, an offer could very well surface at camp. From that group, keep an eye on in-state tackle Leif Engstrand, who visited at least twice this spring.

Defensive linemen (3)

Michael Fletcher (has scheduled an official visit to UW) would be a huge pull out of the state of Michigan, especially with offers from the Wolverines and Spartans. Keeanu Benton, an unranked prospect from Janesville, visited and picked up an offer in April. Fellow in-state prospect Jake Karchinski, who was just offered by Iowa, could very well earn a scholarship next month at camp.

Linebackers (4)

It will be interesting to see who the staff is able to pair with projected inside backer Leo Chenal, who was commit No. 1 for Wisconsin in this cycle. Lance Dixon visited in March and has already scheduled his official for next month; Spencer Lytle did the same and will return to campus in June for his official. Luke Fulton also picked up a recent offer and he'd be a solid fit on the inside or outside in UW's 3-4 scheme.

Cornerbacks (2)

Wisconsin could probably get away with taking just one cornerback in this class, but it seems you can never have too many talented corners. A one-two punch of Semar Melvin (will visit officially in June) and Dean Engram (was on campus in March) would be an excellent haul in 2019.

Safeties (1)

After Bryson Shaw's flip to Ohio State, Ty DeArman is once again a top target for the staff. The three-star prospect visited Madison this past fall but saw his recruitment explode this winter and spring. Also keep an eye on Kentucky commit Moses Douglass, who the Badgers are still in contact with. UW also sent out a recent offer to his teammate, defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson. It wouldn't be surprising to see both visit officially this summer.

Kicker (1)

With Rafael Gaglianone heading into his final season at Wisconsin, there's a good chance the Badgers use a scholarship on a place kicker in 2019. Should that happen, history has indicated that player will surface during camp this summer. Our way-to-early projection is Ryan Sanborn, who already visited Madison and plans to return for camp in the summer.

Class total: 22