The 2019 recruiting class, which is now up to 10 commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 25 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the national momentum of a 13-1 season. Seventeen scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2018, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 20 to 22 signees in this recruiting cycle. Below is the fifth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

Quarterback (1)

Graham Mertz, who committed to Wisconsin last October, emerged this off-season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. His commitment to the Badgers appears to be solid after an official visit to UW last weekend, but Paul Chryst and his staff will have to continue to hold off strong pushes from Notre Dame, Stanford, Ohio State and Texas A&M, among others, until December. A player of Mertz's caliber can make or break a recruiting class.

Running back (1)

While it appeared Wisconsin had its eyes on a second running back after it landed Julius Davis this past fall, things seem to be trending back in the other direction. Patrick Garwo included UW in his top group, but the buzz surrounding him hasn't been very strong as of late. Fellow four-star Zach Charbonnet has also talked about visiting Wisconsin this summer. As of today, though, we're projecting Davis to be the lone tailback signee in 2019.

Wide receivers (1)

After Nolan Groulx's decommitment, Wisconsin could be in the market for another receiver to join Marcus Graham in the 2019 class. At this point, though, there isn't a wide out who stands out and the Badgers already have a young and talented group on campus.

Tight end (2)

Hayden Rucci was arguably Wisconsin's top target at tight end in the 2019 class, and the Badgers landed his commitment in February. Rucci indicated the plan was to take two players at his position, so we're adding Hudson Henry, who recently included the Badgers in his top five, along with Stanford, Arkansas, Penn State and Clemson. Erick All was also in the conversation, but there's a feeling he could pick up an offer from Ohio State in the near future, which would likely bring an end to his recruitment.

Offensive linemen (4)

Logan Brown, the No. 4 tackle in the nation, is already in the fold, as is Joe Tippmann, who could play either tackle or guard at the next level. Both visited officially last weekend. The Badgers are also sitting very well with Bryce Benhart, who also took his official to Madison the weekend of June 8. Finally, Jake Hornibrook, the younger brother of starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook, is gearing up for a decision. Stanford, Wisconsin and Clemson are believed to be the favorites.

Defensive linemen (3)

Keeanu Benton, a three-star prospect from Janesville, is already on Wisconsin's commit list. Isaiah Gibson took his official visit at the start of the month and Gio Paez is scheduled to do the same this weekend. All three are listed as tackles, but Gibson and Paez are likely versatile enough to bump outside. Kentucky (Gibson) and North Carolina State (Paez), respectively, could be UW's top competition for each.

Linebackers (3)

It will be interesting to see who the staff is able to pair with projected inside Leo Chenal, who was commit No. 1 for Wisconsin in this cycle. Spencer Lytle is favoring Wisconsin and Clemson after his official visit last weekend, while Lance Dixon headed to Madison this weekend.

Cornerbacks (3)

Wisconsin could probably get away with taking just two cornerbacks in this class, but it seems you can never have too many talented defensive backs on the roster. That said, Semar Melvin, who will visit officially this weekend and make his decision before the close of the month, is still very much a take. The trio of Dean Engram, James Williams and Melvin would put a big smile on coordinator Jim Leonhard's face.

Safeties (1)

Safety is difficult to project after Bryson Shaw's flip to Ohio State. Ty DeArman included Wisconsin in his top group, but Arizona State has likely emerged as the favorite. Ishamel Burdine, who has the Badgers in his top 10, could be the top option, though there's no guarantee he visits this summer.

Kicker (1)

Wisconsin's first specialists camp didn't produce any offers, but the staff may want to see what happens at the second session on June 24 before extending a scholarship. We'll stick with Ryan Sanborn, but this one is still wide open.

Class total: 20