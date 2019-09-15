Wisconsin Badgers perfect class: Version 8.0
The 2020 recruiting class, which is now up to 17 (announced) commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - over 50 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the momentum of a strong 2019 recruiting cycle.
Just 11 scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2019, but there's a chance both Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor declare early for the NFL Draft. With that, the Badgers will be looking to add around 18 to 20 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the eighth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback (0)
After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. The last time that happened was 2011 when then-head coach Bret Bielema landed Joel Stave, a multi-year starter, as a preferred walk-on. With that, assistant coach Jon Budmayr will almost certainly look to add a preferred walk-on to help with the depth on the current roster.
Running back (1)
Right now, there are three prospects to watch at tailback moving forward: 1) Kevontre Bradford, who visited officially in June but recently picked up offers from Ohio State and LSU; 2) Len'Neth Whitehead, who has the Badgers in his top group, along with Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas; 3) Sevion Morrison, who said he still plans to visit UW officially this fall despite his commitment to Nebraska. R.J. Smith, Daveon Hunter, Marcus Yarns and Myles Bailey, among others, are also on John Settle's radar.
Should the Badgers miss on all three, it wouldn't be surprising to see the staff pass on a tailback in 2020 with Jackson Acker and Loyal Crawford already committed in the following cycle.
Wide receivers (2)
