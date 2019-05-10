The 2020 recruiting class, which is now up to six commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - close to 40 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the momentum of a strong 2019 recruiting cycle. Just 10 scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2019, but there's a chance both Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor declare early for the NFL Draft. With that, the Badgers will be looking to add around 15 to 17 signees in this recruiting cycle. Below is the fourth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with. 1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 |

Quarterback (0)

With Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) off the board, Wisconsin fans are curious to see who's next in line at quarterback. The answer could very well be no one. According to a source, there's a "good chance" the Badgers go without a scholarship signal caller in the 2020 class. Wisconsin has four scholarship QBs who took part in spring camp: Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz. The group doesn't include a senior, meaning the same quartet should be back at this time next year. That, though, assumes that no one transfers from a position that is still open heading into the summer. The last time that happened was 2011 when then head-coach Bret Bielema landed Joel Stave, a multi-year starter, as a preferred walk-on.

Running back (1)

With Isaac Guerendo now working at running back, Wisconsin can probably get away with taking just one prospect at the position in the 2020 class. And with Reggie Love off the board to Illinois, DeaMonte Trayanum moves into the top spot. It will be difficult to get the three-star prospect out of Ohio, but the Badgers are currently sitting well in Trayanum's recruitment. The three-star prospect, who is from the same high school as 2019 signee Quan Easterling, will visit officially in June. "Right now Ohio State and Wisconsin are the frontrunners," Trayanum told Rivals.com. "Right behind them it's Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan."

Wide receivers (2)

Receiver isn't a huge position of need for Wisconsin, and the Badgers already have a commitment from in-state standout Chimere Dike. Daniel Jackson, who visited in late January, has the Badgers in his top five, along with Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas and Notre Dame. A strong second (official) visit in June could be enough to seal the deal in his recruitment. "Just talking to the head coach - he is a little different than most head coaches, in a good way," Jackson told BadgerBlitz.com. "Both Coach (Ted) Gilmore and Coach (Paul) Chryst are real down to earth and easy to get a long with and talk to. My relationship with Coach Gilmore is good. He has been up to my school a few times and I feel that we get along great. "They both emphasized how much they want me at Wisconsin, pretty much, and showed me a little preview on how they coach their players." Fellow three-star wide out Jalen Paxton will also visit officially in June.

Tight end (1)

Offensive linemen (5)

At a minimum, three commitments are already in for Wisconsin on the offensive line, a list that includes Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett and Jack Nelson. And it sure looks like Ben Barten, who could play tackle or defensive end at the next level, will wind up with offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph. While there are a few national targets out there (ie. Josh Fryar), in-state tackle Gunnar Kilen could be someone who earns an offer at camp this summer. Army, Buffalo, Columbia, Dartmouth, Illinois State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Western Michigan and Yale, among others, have already extended scholarships to the standout from nearby Verona High School.

Defensive linemen (3)

Defensive line still has a lot of question marks heading into the summer, especially with top targets Cole Brevard (Penn State), Aaron Lewis (West Virginia) and Rylie Mills (Notre Dame) off the board. Nash Hutmacher, who has Wisconsin and Nebraska in his top two, will visit officially in June. Outside of him, some new offers will likely need to go out. Willie Singleton Jr., who visited this spring, is a good option inside, with Cody Stufflebean an option at end.

Linebackers (3)

Cole Dakovich is already in the mix at outside linebacker, and the staff would love to pair him with Nick Herbig, who will visit officially in June. Washington and UCLA are also doing well in his recruitment. Inside, Malik Reed, who visited for a junior day this winter and will be back on campus in June, has UW, Nebraska and Arizona atop his list of potential schools. Stefon Thompson is also worth watching moving forward and is someone who could visit officially this summer. Kaden Johnson remains a take, regardless of room, and Kalel Mullings will also visit officially next month.

Cornerback (1)

Corner and safety are two positions the staff addressed well in the previous two recruiting classes. That said, coordinator Jim Leonhard could probably get away with taking just one defensive back in 2020. It's still early, but Sean Tucker, who was offered this winter, makes sense at this point. East Carolina, Massachusetts, Temple, Toledo, Virginia and West Virginia have also extended scholarships.

Safety (1)

One of Leonhard's recruiting stops in Florida this month took him to Stranaham High School in the Fort Lauderdale area. It was there that Wisconsin's defensive coordinator inquired about Dave Herard, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior defensive back. "Things with Wisconsin started yesterday (Monday), actually," Herard told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach Leonhard stopped by the school to see how I was looking and to talk to my coach.

"They're going to pull the trigger [on an offer] soon. Coach Leonhard loves me - I can tell. He is going to be in contact with my coach and we'll go from there."

Class total: 17