The perfect class: Version 2.0
The 2020 recruiting class, which is now up to six commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 27 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the momentum of a strong 2019 recruiting cycle.
Just 11 scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2019, but there's a chance both Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor declare early for the NFL Draft. With that, the Badgers will be looking to add around 15 to 17 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the second look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback (1)
After narrowly missing out on Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke, who camped at Wisconsin this past summer and visited unofficially in December, is the Badgers' top quarterback target moving forward. The four-star prospect, who is expected to make his decision this spring, also has offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt, among others. Three-star Parker McQuarrie is a close second at this position.
Running back (2)
This seems like a cycle where Wisconsin could add two scholarship tailbacks, especially with Taylor a likely candidate to leave early for the NFL. Reggie Love, a four-star running back from Missouri, listed UW in his top seven, along with Kentucky, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, TCU and Illinois, but more schools have entered the picture this winter. Three-star Quadre Nicholson does not yet have an offer from the Badgers but is certainly someone the staff could extend a scholarship to this off-season.
Wide receivers (2)
