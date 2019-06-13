The perfect class: Version 5.0
The 2020 recruiting class, which is now up to nine commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - over 40 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the momentum of a strong 2019 recruiting cycle.
Just 10 scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2019, but there's a chance both Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor declare early for the NFL Draft. With that, the Badgers will be looking to add around 16 to 18 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the fifth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback (0)
With Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) off the board, there's a good chance the Badgers go without a scholarship signal caller in the 2020 class. Wisconsin has four scholarship QBs who took part in spring camp: Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz. The group doesn't include a senior, meaning the same quartet should be back at this time next year. That, though, assumes that no one transfers from a position that is still open heading into the fall. The last time that happened (not taking a scholarship QB) was 2011 when then head-coach Bret Bielema landed Joel Stave, a multi-year starter, as a preferred walk-on.
Running back (1)
With Isaac Guerendo now working at running back, Wisconsin can get away with taking just one prospect at the position in the 2020 class. Coming off an official visit this past weekend, DeaMonte Trayanum, who is strongly considering Arizona State, UW, Penn State and Ohio State, remains in top spot. But he's closely followed by Kevontre Bradford, who is scheduled to take his official starting Friday. The three-star prospect from Texas also has scholarships from Kansas State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU and USC, among others.
Wide receivers (3)
