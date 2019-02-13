The perfect class: Version 1.0
The 2020 recruiting class, which is now up to six commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 17 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the momentum of a strong 2019 recruiting cycle.
Just 12 scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2019, so the Badgers will be looking to add around 16 to 18 signees in this recruiting cycle.
Below is the first look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Quarterback (1)
After narrowly missing out on Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke, who camped at Wisconsin this past summer and visited unofficially in December, is the Badgers' top quarterback target moving forward. The four-star prospect, who could make his decision this spring, also has offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt, among others
Running back (2)
This seems like a cycle where Wisconsin could add two scholarship tailbacks, especially with Jonathan Taylor a likely candidate to leave early for the NFL. Reggie Love, a four-star running back from Missouri, has UW in his top seven, along with Kentucky, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, TCU and Illinois. Three-star Quadre Nicholson does not yet have an offer from the Badgers but is certainly someone the staff could extend a scholarship to this off-season.
Wide receivers (1/2)
Receiver isn't a position of need for Wisconsin, and the Badgers could be set with an early commitment from in-state standout Chimere Dike. But the staff wouldn't turn away a potential commitment from Daniel Jackson, who took in a recent junior day in Madison.
Tight end (1/2)
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news