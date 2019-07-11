The 2020 recruiting class, which is now up to 11 commitments, is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - over 50 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers are riding the momentum of a strong 2019 recruiting cycle.

Just 10 scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of 2019, but there's a chance both Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor declare early for the NFL Draft. With that, the Badgers will be looking to add around 16 to 18 signees in this recruiting cycle.

Below is the sixth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they so desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

