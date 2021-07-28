Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Illinois

Fall camp looms over college football in just under a week. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face during this 2021 season. We'll quickly break down each opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We'll also receive some insight from those that cover those respective programs as well.

Wisconsin's 2021 Schedule

Former Wisconsin and current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaking during Big Ten Media Days on July 22 (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

ILLINOIS

Wisconsin will see another old friend -- or really, old friends -- this season, though not necessarily have to contain them on the field. The Badgers will need lock down quarterback Jack Coan (Notre Dame) and wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers) as current players on opposing teams in 2021, but head coach Paul Chryst will need to out duel Bret Bielema and his staff on the sidelines in October. Bielema led the Wisconsin football program from 2006-12, with Chryst on his staff, before bolting to Arkansas. Now after his time in Fayetteville and the NFL, he returns to the Big Ten. Familiar faces on the Illinois coaching staff included former Badgers offensive line coach Bart Miller, linebackers coach Andy Buh and defensive back Aaron Henry. Henry now coaches the secondary for the Fighting Illini.

QUICK ILLINOIS FACTS FROM 2020

*Record: 2-6 *Points per game: 20.1 *Opponents points per game: 34.9 *Rushing yards per game: 196.1 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 230.1 *Passing yards per game: 152.9 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 237.1 *Third-down conversions: 38.1% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 43.0% *Total turnovers created: 15 (seven interceptions, eight fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 9 (four interceptions, five fumbles) *Sacks: 18 *Sacks allowed: 15

QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE

Illinois loses the NFL-bound Kendrick Green (third round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Josh Imatorbhebhe (signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent). However, it retains its top three rushers from last year -- Chase Brown (540 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, three touchdowns), Isaiah Williams (389, 6.2, one), and Mike Epstein (367, 5.3, four). Williams, a former quarterback, will move to wide receiver and could form an intriguing duo with Notre Dame transfer Jafar Armstrong for quarterback Brandon Peters to throw to. Peters completed just 48.8% of his throws in 2020 for 429 yards and three touchdowns in five games. Former Rutgers signal caller Artur Sitkowski also heads to Champaign. Though Green departs for his opportunity at professional football, offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski return. *Key returners: TE Daniel Barker, RB Chase Brown, RB Mike Epstein, TE Luke Ford, OL Doug Kramer (2020 PFF Grade 65.0), OL Alex Palczewski (2020 PFF Grade 71.4), QB Brandon Peters, WR (former QB) Isaiah Williams *Key additions: WR Jafar Armstrong (Notre Dame), TE Max Rosenthal (Michigan State), QB Artur Sitkowski (Rutgers) *Key departures: OL Kendrick Green (2020 PFF Grade 88.0), WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

QUICK LOOK ON DEFENSE

Bielema will have some key returners to work with in reshaping the defense to his liking. That includes its top six tacklers from last year. Linebackers Jake Hansen (68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions in 2020) and Khalan Tolson (39 tackles, six tackles for loss) come back, along with now-outside linebacker Owen Carney, Jr. (team-leading five sacks in eight games), can help the transition with a new coaching staff. Hansen, Carney and Tolson combined for 23 tackles for loss last year. The defensive backfield will miss defensive back Nate Hobbs (31 tackles, one interception, two pass breakups in 2020), but Tony Adams (51, one, one), Jartavius Martin (38 tackles, two pass breakups), Sydney Brown (36 tackles) and Devon Witherspoon (33 tackles, two interceptions) all come back as well. *Key returners: DB Tony Adams, OLB Owen Carney, Jr., OLB Isaiah Gay, LB Jake Hansen, DB Jartavius Martin, DL Roderick Perry, LB Khalan Tolson, DB Devon Witherspoon *Key additions: LB Calvin Hart (N.C. State), DB Eddie Smith (Alabama) *Key departures: LB Milo Eifler, DB Nate Hobbs

Q&A WITH ORANGE AND BLUE NEWS