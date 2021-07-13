Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Penn State

Fall camps for college football programs kick off in under a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season. Each preview breaks down every opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we also receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.

Wisconsin's 2021 Schedule

*Sept. 4 -- vs. Penn State *Sept. 11 -- vs. Eastern Michigan *Sept. 18 -- BYE *Sept. 25 -- vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field) *Oct. 2 -- vs. Michigan *Oct. 9 -- at Illinois *Oct. 16 -- vs. Army *Oct. 23 -- at Purdue *Oct. 30 -- vs. Iowa *Nov. 6 -- at Rutgers *Nov. 13 -- vs. Northwestern *Nov. 20 -- vs. Nebraska *Nov. 27 -- at Minnesota

PENN STATE

Wisconsin kicks off its 2021 campaign with a cross-divisional contest against Penn State. Often battling on the recruiting trail in recent years, the Badgers and Nittany Lions will clash inside Camp Randall Stadium in early September. Penn State started its truncated 2020 season with five straight losses before turning it around to win its last four games. Head coach James Franklin will welcome back his top quarterback, running back and wide receiver -- along with his leading tackler and an intriguing secondary -- from a year ago. Now, can the program work back to contend in the Big Ten East, especially with a new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich?

QUICK PENN STATE FACTS FROM 2020

*Record: 4-5 *Points per game: 29.8 *Opponents points per game: 27.7 *Rushing yards per game: 174.3 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 130.2 *Passing yards per game: 256.0 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 198.6 *Third-down conversions: 42.1% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 37% *Total turnovers created: 9 (four interceptions, five fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 17 (nine interceptions, eight fumbles) *Sacks: 21 *Sacks allowed: 28

QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE

Yurcich will take over a unit that brings back quarterback Sean Clifford (60.6% completion percentage, 1,883 yards, 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions), running back Keyvone Lee (438 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, four touchdowns), and dynamic, all-conference wide receiver Jahan Dotson (52 receptions, 884 yards, eight touchdowns). Dotson and second-year wide out Parker Washington (36, 489, six) will be a duo that Wisconsin's secondary will need to contain to start the 2021 season off with a win. Penn State will need to replace two-time team captain Pat Freiermuth, who, along with claiming first-team all-conference honors by the coaches in 2020, was also named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten tight end of the year. He caught 92 passes for the program from 2018-20. The Nittany Lions also lost a pair of significant offensive linemen in Will Fries and Michal Menet. All three are headed to the NFL. The offense will need to improve in one critical area -- it allowed 28 sacks in nine games last season, more than three per game. The Nittany Lions allowed five or more sacks in four of its nine contests in 2020. *Key returners: QB Sean Clifford, RB Keyvone Lee, RB Noah Cain, WR Jahan Dotson, OL Mike Miranda (2020 PFF Grade 63.8), OL Rasheed Walker (2020 PFF Grade 70.6), OL Caeden Wallace (2020 PFF Grade 68.3), WR Parker Washington *Key additions: RB Jon Lovett (Baylor) *Key departures: TE Pat Freiermuth, OL Will Fries, OL Michal Menet. QB Will Levis (Kentucky), OL C.J. Thorpe (TBD)

QUICK LOOK ON DEFENSE

The Nittany Lions will need to replace NFL 2021 draftees Ofade Oweh and Shaka Toney on their defensive line. Micah Parsons opted out of the 2020 season, but he became another first-round selection coming out of Happy Valley. In addition, some other key contributors, defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (Florida) and linebacker Lance Dixon (West Virginia), transferred from the program. However, linebackers Ellis Brooks (60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss) and Jesse Luketa (59, 2.5) return for 2021. Penn State's secondary should be interesting and pose a challenge to Wisconsin's aerial attack with safety Jaquan Brisker (57 tackles, six pass breakups) and cornerbacks Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr. *Key returners: LB Ellis Brooks, S Jaqaun Brisker, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, LB Jesse Luketa, DT P.J. Mustipher, CB Joey Porter Jr., LB Brandon Smith *Key additions: CB Johnny Dixon (South Carolina), DL Arnold Ebiketie (Temple), DT Derrick Tangelo (Duke) *Key departures: LB Lance Dixon (West Virginia), DL Ofade (Jayson) Oweh, LB Micah Parsons, DT Antonio Shelton (Florida), DE Shane Simmons (Marshall), DL Shaka Toney, S Lamont Wade

