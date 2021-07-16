Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Michigan

College football programs kick off Fall camps in less than a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season. Each preview breaks down every opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we also receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. (Brandon Brown)

Wisconsin's 2021 Schedule

*Sept. 4 -- vs. Penn State *Sept. 11 -- vs. Eastern Michigan *Sept. 18 -- BYE *Sept. 25 -- vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field) *Oct. 2 -- vs. Michigan *Oct. 9 -- at Illinois *Oct. 16 -- vs. Army *Oct. 23 -- at Purdue *Oct. 30 -- vs. Iowa *Nov. 6 -- at Rutgers *Nov. 13 -- vs. Northwestern *Nov. 20 -- vs. Nebraska *Nov. 27 -- at Minnesota

MICHIGAN

Michigan looks to rebound after a disappointing 2-4 season during an abbreviated 2020 campaign where its final three games were canceled. A demonstrative win at Minnesota in late October did not lead to sustained success with three consecutive losses coming thereafter -- including a 49-11 home defeat to Wisconsin in mid-November. Now, head coach Jim Harbaugh will lead a program needing to replace key contributors - who left either via transfer or draft - on both sides of the ball. However, one cannot discount the talent loaded up in Ann Arbor, and an intriguing quarterback battle awaits next month.

QUICK MICHIGAN FACTS FROM 2020

*Record: 2-4 *Points per game: 28.3 *Opponents points per game: 34.5 *Rushing yards per game: 131.5 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 178.8 *Passing yards per game: 250.3 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 255.5 *Third-down conversions: 36% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 46.2% *Total turnovers created: 3 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) *Total turnovers given up: 6 (four interceptions, two fumbles) *Sacks: 9 *Sacks allowed: 8

QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE

Michigan will need to replace some talent in the "skill" positions with quarterback Joe Milton (56.7% completion percentage, 1,077 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions) and running backs Chris Evans (73 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry, one touchdown) and Zach Charbonnet (124, 6.5, one) departing the program. Milton transferred to Tennessee and Charbonnet went out west to UCLA, while the Cincinnati Bengals selected Evans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield also heard his name called in the NFL Draft, going in the third round to the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Nico Collins opted out of the 2020 season before becoming a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, and fellow wide out Giles Jackson -- who was third in receptions (15) and receiving yards (167) last year -- entered the transfer portal and left for Washington. But enough about who left Ann Arbor. Michigan still has potential on this side of the ball and returns some significant contributors from a year ago. That includes its leading rusher Hassan Haskins (375 yards, 6.1 yards per carry, six touchdowns) and receiver Ronnie Bell (26 receptions, 401 yards, one touchdown). Former four-star recruits -- running back Blake Corum (77 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (16 receptions, 254 yards, three touchdowns) -- also come back to the program for 2021. The QB1 spot should be interesting as Cade McNamara (60.6% completion percentage, 425 yards, five touchdowns in four games in 2020) and four-star midyear enrollee J.J. McCarthy work to out-duel each other. *Key returners: TE Erick All, WR Ronnie Bell, RB Blake Corum, RB Hassan Haskins, WR Cornelius Johnson, QB Cade McNamara, OL Zak Zinter (2020 PFF Grade 59.9) *Key additions: QB J.J. McCarthy (four-star midyear enrollee) *Key departures: OL Zach Carpenter (Indiana), RB Zach Charbonnet (UCLA), WR Nico Collins, TE Nick Eubanks, RB Chris Evans, WR Giles Jackson (Washington), OL Jalen Mayfield (2020 PFF Grade 76.1), QB Joe Milton (Tennessee), FB Ben Mason More from The Wolverine: *Transfer Tracker: Michigan Has Lost 15 Players To The Portal This Offseason

QUICK 100 ON DEFENSE

Michigan returns its leading tacklers from 2020 in linebacker Josh Ross (53) and defensive back Daxton Hill (46), along with the presence of defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson (15 tackles) and Taylor Upshaw (17 tackles, three tackles for loss). However, the Wolverines will be without a handful of players in 2021 who have moved on to play on Sundays. Defensive end Kwity Paye (two sacks, four tackles for loss in 2020) became a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts. Cornerback Ambry Thomas (third round), linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round) and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (undrafted free agent) also found professional homes with NFL organizations. Thomas, like Collins, opted out of the 2020 season. *Key returners: DB Brad Hawkins, DB Daxton Hill, DL Aidan Hutchinson, LB Josh Ross, DL Taylor Upshaw *Key additions: DT Rayshaun Benny (four-star true freshman) *Key departures: DL Carlo Kemp, LB Cameron McGrone, DE Kwity Paye, DB Ambry Thomas

