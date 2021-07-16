Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Michigan
College football programs kick off Fall camps in less than a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season.
Each preview breaks down every opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we also receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.
Wisconsin's 2021 Schedule
*Sept. 4 -- vs. Penn State
*Sept. 11 -- vs. Eastern Michigan
*Sept. 18 -- BYE
*Sept. 25 -- vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field)
*Oct. 2 -- vs. Michigan
*Oct. 9 -- at Illinois
*Oct. 16 -- vs. Army
*Oct. 23 -- at Purdue
*Oct. 30 -- vs. Iowa
*Nov. 6 -- at Rutgers
*Nov. 13 -- vs. Northwestern
*Nov. 20 -- vs. Nebraska
*Nov. 27 -- at Minnesota
MICHIGAN
Michigan looks to rebound after a disappointing 2-4 season during an abbreviated 2020 campaign where its final three games were canceled. A demonstrative win at Minnesota in late October did not lead to sustained success with three consecutive losses coming thereafter -- including a 49-11 home defeat to Wisconsin in mid-November.
Now, head coach Jim Harbaugh will lead a program needing to replace key contributors - who left either via transfer or draft - on both sides of the ball. However, one cannot discount the talent loaded up in Ann Arbor, and an intriguing quarterback battle awaits next month.
QUICK MICHIGAN FACTS FROM 2020
*Record: 2-4
*Points per game: 28.3
*Opponents points per game: 34.5
*Rushing yards per game: 131.5
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 178.8
*Passing yards per game: 250.3
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 255.5
*Third-down conversions: 36%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 46.2%
*Total turnovers created: 3 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery)
*Total turnovers given up: 6 (four interceptions, two fumbles)
*Sacks: 9
*Sacks allowed: 8
QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE
Michigan will need to replace some talent in the "skill" positions with quarterback Joe Milton (56.7% completion percentage, 1,077 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions) and running backs Chris Evans (73 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry, one touchdown) and Zach Charbonnet (124, 6.5, one) departing the program. Milton transferred to Tennessee and Charbonnet went out west to UCLA, while the Cincinnati Bengals selected Evans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield also heard his name called in the NFL Draft, going in the third round to the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Nico Collins opted out of the 2020 season before becoming a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, and fellow wide out Giles Jackson -- who was third in receptions (15) and receiving yards (167) last year -- entered the transfer portal and left for Washington.
But enough about who left Ann Arbor. Michigan still has potential on this side of the ball and returns some significant contributors from a year ago. That includes its leading rusher Hassan Haskins (375 yards, 6.1 yards per carry, six touchdowns) and receiver Ronnie Bell (26 receptions, 401 yards, one touchdown). Former four-star recruits -- running back Blake Corum (77 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (16 receptions, 254 yards, three touchdowns) -- also come back to the program for 2021.
The QB1 spot should be interesting as Cade McNamara (60.6% completion percentage, 425 yards, five touchdowns in four games in 2020) and four-star midyear enrollee J.J. McCarthy work to out-duel each other.
*Key returners: TE Erick All, WR Ronnie Bell, RB Blake Corum, RB Hassan Haskins, WR Cornelius Johnson, QB Cade McNamara, OL Zak Zinter (2020 PFF Grade 59.9)
*Key additions: QB J.J. McCarthy (four-star midyear enrollee)
*Key departures: OL Zach Carpenter (Indiana), RB Zach Charbonnet (UCLA), WR Nico Collins, TE Nick Eubanks, RB Chris Evans, WR Giles Jackson (Washington), OL Jalen Mayfield (2020 PFF Grade 76.1), QB Joe Milton (Tennessee), FB Ben Mason
More from The Wolverine:
*Transfer Tracker: Michigan Has Lost 15 Players To The Portal This Offseason
QUICK 100 ON DEFENSE
Michigan returns its leading tacklers from 2020 in linebacker Josh Ross (53) and defensive back Daxton Hill (46), along with the presence of defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson (15 tackles) and Taylor Upshaw (17 tackles, three tackles for loss).
However, the Wolverines will be without a handful of players in 2021 who have moved on to play on Sundays. Defensive end Kwity Paye (two sacks, four tackles for loss in 2020) became a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts. Cornerback Ambry Thomas (third round), linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round) and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp (undrafted free agent) also found professional homes with NFL organizations. Thomas, like Collins, opted out of the 2020 season.
*Key returners: DB Brad Hawkins, DB Daxton Hill, DL Aidan Hutchinson, LB Josh Ross, DL Taylor Upshaw
*Key additions: DT Rayshaun Benny (four-star true freshman)
*Key departures: DL Carlo Kemp, LB Cameron McGrone, DE Kwity Paye, DB Ambry Thomas
Q&A WITH THE WOLVERINE
Chris Balas from The Wolverine of the Rivals.com network answered a few of our questions before camp begins.
What is the position to watch during fall camp?
Quarterback, first and foremost. Redshirt frosh Cade McNamara and true freshman J.J. McCarthy have a leg up on transfer Alan Bowman, but it’s wide open. McCarthy is the most talented of the group, Bowman has experience and McNamara showed flashes last year, but none of them are proven. It’s been too long since there’s been a stud signal caller in Ann Arbor, and the absence of Big Ten titles for the better part of 17 years is the reason why.
Entering fall camp, who could be a surprise for the team?
Tight end Erick All has had outstanding practices, but he’s wilted in games and had trouble with drops. He’s an outstanding athlete who has the potential to be a great player if he can eliminate the drops. He had a huge spring game (the second time in three years) and is a ferocious blocker, but this is the year he really needs to prove himself. He’s got the ability.
This season goes well if ...
The Wolverines can stop the run and play good, solid, fundamental team defense. There’s enough talent here to field a solid defense, but it’s thin up front — former five-star Chris Hinton is the one who really needs to step up here — and as Wisconsin fans have seen the last two years, the front seven has been less than stellar.
This season goes off the rails if ...
The team goes through the motions like it doesn’t care as it did a year ago. The chemistry was off, the culture broken … that’s step one and a basic for any football team. This team needs to win a few games early to get some momentum and confidence, or it could get ugly in Big Ten play.
*Thanks to Chris Balas from The Wolverine on confirming the key returners, additions and departures -- which were initially put together looking at last year's stats and PFF grades, along with the aforementioned linked articles.