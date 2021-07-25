Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Army

Fall camps for college football programs kick off in under a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season. Each preview breaks down every opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we also receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.

ARMY

Wisconsin's last non-conference matchup of the 2021 season comes in mid-October against a very intriguing Army squad. Jeff Monken's program won nine games last season, including defeating both Air Force and Navy before falling to West Virginia in the Autozone Liberty Bowl. Army brings back a variety of contributors on both sides of the ball from their 2020 campaign, and UW should receive a decent test before finishing the rest of the Big Ten schedule.

QUICK ARMY FACTS FROM 2020

*Record: 9-3 *Points per game: 26.8 *Opponents points per game: 14.8 *Rushing yards per game: 273.0 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 114.6 *Passing yards per game: 44.8 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 160.8 *Third-down conversions: 45.2% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 37.0% *Total turnovers created: 20 (14 interceptions, six fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 14 (six interceptions, eight fumbles) *Sacks: 19 *Sacks allowed: 9

QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE

Army's triple-option, flexbone offense should pose an intriguing challenge for Wisconsin's defense, which racked up nearly 275 yards on the ground per contest behind center Connor Bishop. The program returns its top four rushers, including quarterback Tyhier Tyler (578 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, five touchdowns in 2020), and running backs Jakobi Buchanan (474, 4.3, six) and Tyrell Robinson (424 yards, 7.1 yards per carry). The quarterback situation should be interesting for Army, as both Tyler and Christian Anderson (419 rushing yards, four touchdowns in 2020) return, but according to Gordon Larson from Go Black Knights, three other signal callers (Cade Ballard, Jemel Jones and Jabari Laws) could all be in the mix as well. No player caught more than seven passes last season. *Key returners: RB Anthony Adkins, WR Isaiah Alston, QB Christian Anderson, QB Cade Ballard, OL Connor Bishop (2020 PFF Grade 68.2), RB Jakobi Buchanan, TE Chris Cameron, OL Connor Finucane, QB Jemel Jones, OL Noah Knapp (2020 PFF Grade 76.9), QB Jabari Laws, WR Michael Roberts, RB Tyrell Robinson, QB Tyhier Tyler, slotback Brandon Walters *Key additions: N/A *Key departures: OL Mike Johnson (2020 PFF Grade 88.1), OL Luke McCleery (2020 PFF Grade 74.5), FB Sandon McCoy More from GoBlackKnights.com *GBK 2021 Breakout Series: LB Spencer Jones *5 Black Knights on Preseason All-Independent First Team

QUICK LOOK ON DEFENSE

Army will need to replace linebackers Jon Rhattigan (78 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions in 2020) and Amadeo West (28 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks), but its defense brings back key players in its unit. Linebacker Arik Smith tied Rhattigan for the team lead in tackles and tackles for loss while contributing 3.5 sacks last year. The secondary returns defensive backs Cedrick Cunningham, Jr. (70 tackles in 2020) and Malkelm Morrison -- who combined for 15 tackles for loss during the successful 9-3 season -- along with cornerback Jabari Moore who led the team in interceptions (three). The defensive line sees Nolan Cockrill (seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks in 2020) and Ryan Duran III (2.5 sacks) come back as well. *Key returners: DL Kwabena Bonsu, DB Marquel Broughton, DL Nolan Cockrill, DB Cedrick Cunningham, Jr., DL Ryan Duran III, DB Cameron Jones, LB Spencer Jones, DB Julian McDuffie, CB Jabari Moore, DB Malkelm Morrison, LB Arik Smith *Key additions: N/A *Key departures: LB Jon Rhattigan, LB Amadeo West

