Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Rutgers

College football programs kick off Fall camps in less than a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season. Each preview breaks down every opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we also receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.

Wisconsin's 2021 Schedule

RUTGERS

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. (ScarletKnights.com)

Year 2 of the second Greg Schiano era begins for Rutgers in 2021. The first season for the returning head coach resulted in a 3-6 record; however, he has made inroads on the recruiting trail with a class that currently ranks No. 13 in the nation for the 2022 class, according to Rivals.com (as of Sunday). That includes seven four-star commits on the list. On the football field, Rutgers returns a lot of production on both sides of that ball from last season. That includes its QB1, leading rusher and receivers, along with its top defenders

QUICK RUTGERS FACTS FROM 2020

*Record: 3-6 *Points per game: 26.7 *Opponents points per game: 32.1 *Rushing yards per game: 140.3 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 203.7 *Passing yards per game: 198.8 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 245.4 *Third-down conversions: 34.0% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 38.8% *Total turnovers created: 19 (eight interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 14 (nine interceptions, five fumbles) *Sacks: 21 *Sacks allowed: 21

QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE

Quarterback Noah Verdal is back for Rutgers, and he looks to build upon a year where he completed 61.5% of his throws for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions. The former Nebraska transfer will be able to hand the ball off to running back Isaih Pacheco (515 rushing yards, 4.4 yards per carry, three touchdowns) once again. Rutgers also brings back its top three receivers in Bo Melton, Aron Cruickshank and Shameen Jones. The trio combined for 118 for 1,255 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020. Cruickshank -- of course a former Wisconsin wide out and kick returner -- also took back two kickoffs for touchdowns last season on way to consensus all-conference and Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year honors. Key returners: QB Noah Verdal, RB Isaih Pacheco, WR/KR Aron Cruickshank, WR Bo Melton, WR Shameen Jones, OL Brendan Bordner (2020 PFF Grade 63.3), OL Raiqwon O'Neal (2020 PFF Grade 61.5), OL Reggie Sutton (2020 PFF Grade 60.7) Key additions: WR/KR Joshua Youngblood (Kansas State), OL David Nwaogwugwu (Temple -- 2020 PFF Grade 61.0) Key departures: QB Artur Sitkowski (Illinois), RB Kay'ron Adams (Massachusetts)

QUICK LOOK ON DEFENSE

Rutgers defense racked up 71 tackles for loss last season -- good for 11th in the FBS according to NCAA.com in terms of per game average. Two Scarlet Knights registered double digits in that particular stat: linebacker Olakule Fatukasi (11) and defensive lineman Mike Tverdov (10.5). Tverdov also came in second in sacks (four) behind linebacker/defensive end Mohamed Toure (4.5). All three players in the front seven come back for 2021. In the secondary, defensive back Christian Izien led the team in interceptions (four) in 2020. He also tied for first in passes defended with Tre Avery (eight each). Key returners: DB Christian Izien, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, LB Tyshon Fogg, DB Avery Young, DL Mike Tverdov, DB Tre Avery, DL Julius Turner, LB Mohamed Toure (Now at DE) Key additions: DT Ifeanyi Maijeh (Temple), CB Christian Braswell (Temple), CB Patrice Rene (UNC), DB Alijah Clark (true freshman) Key departures: DT Michael Dwumfour, DE Elorm Lumor, safety Brendon White

Q&A WITH THE KNIGHT REPORT