Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Rutgers
College football programs kick off Fall camps in less than a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season.
Each preview breaks down every opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we also receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.
Wisconsin's 2021 Schedule
*Sept. 4 -- vs. Penn State
*Sept. 11 -- vs. Eastern Michigan
*Sept. 18 -- BYE
*Sept. 25 -- vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field)
*Oct. 2 -- vs. Michigan
*Oct. 9 -- at Illinois
*Oct. 16 -- vs. Army
*Oct. 23 -- at Purdue
*Oct. 30 -- vs. Iowa
*Nov. 6 -- at Rutgers
*Nov. 13 -- vs. Northwestern
*Nov. 20 -- vs. Nebraska
*Nov. 27 -- at Minnesota
RUTGERS
Year 2 of the second Greg Schiano era begins for Rutgers in 2021. The first season for the returning head coach resulted in a 3-6 record; however, he has made inroads on the recruiting trail with a class that currently ranks No. 13 in the nation for the 2022 class, according to Rivals.com (as of Sunday). That includes seven four-star commits on the list.
On the football field, Rutgers returns a lot of production on both sides of that ball from last season. That includes its QB1, leading rusher and receivers, along with its top defenders
QUICK RUTGERS FACTS FROM 2020
*Record: 3-6
*Points per game: 26.7
*Opponents points per game: 32.1
*Rushing yards per game: 140.3
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 203.7
*Passing yards per game: 198.8
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 245.4
*Third-down conversions: 34.0%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 38.8%
*Total turnovers created: 19 (eight interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries)
*Total turnovers given up: 14 (nine interceptions, five fumbles)
*Sacks: 21
*Sacks allowed: 21
QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE
Quarterback Noah Verdal is back for Rutgers, and he looks to build upon a year where he completed 61.5% of his throws for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions. The former Nebraska transfer will be able to hand the ball off to running back Isaih Pacheco (515 rushing yards, 4.4 yards per carry, three touchdowns) once again.
Rutgers also brings back its top three receivers in Bo Melton, Aron Cruickshank and Shameen Jones. The trio combined for 118 for 1,255 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020. Cruickshank -- of course a former Wisconsin wide out and kick returner -- also took back two kickoffs for touchdowns last season on way to consensus all-conference and Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year honors.
Key returners: QB Noah Verdal, RB Isaih Pacheco, WR/KR Aron Cruickshank, WR Bo Melton, WR Shameen Jones, OL Brendan Bordner (2020 PFF Grade 63.3), OL Raiqwon O'Neal (2020 PFF Grade 61.5), OL Reggie Sutton (2020 PFF Grade 60.7)
Key additions: WR/KR Joshua Youngblood (Kansas State), OL David Nwaogwugwu (Temple -- 2020 PFF Grade 61.0)
Key departures: QB Artur Sitkowski (Illinois), RB Kay'ron Adams (Massachusetts)
QUICK LOOK ON DEFENSE
Rutgers defense racked up 71 tackles for loss last season -- good for 11th in the FBS according to NCAA.com in terms of per game average. Two Scarlet Knights registered double digits in that particular stat: linebacker Olakule Fatukasi (11) and defensive lineman Mike Tverdov (10.5). Tverdov also came in second in sacks (four) behind linebacker/defensive end Mohamed Toure (4.5). All three players in the front seven come back for 2021.
In the secondary, defensive back Christian Izien led the team in interceptions (four) in 2020. He also tied for first in passes defended with Tre Avery (eight each).
Key returners: DB Christian Izien, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, LB Tyshon Fogg, DB Avery Young, DL Mike Tverdov, DB Tre Avery, DL Julius Turner, LB Mohamed Toure (Now at DE)
Key additions: DT Ifeanyi Maijeh (Temple), CB Christian Braswell (Temple), CB Patrice Rene (UNC), DB Alijah Clark (true freshman)
Key departures: DT Michael Dwumfour, DE Elorm Lumor, safety Brendon White
Q&A WITH THE KNIGHT REPORT
Beat writer Chris Nalwasky from The Knight Report, our Rivals.com cousins who cover all things Rutgers, answered a few of our questions about the program heading into fall camp.
What is the position to watch during fall camp?
Normally at Rutgers all eyes are the quarterbacks, but this time around, they’ll be on the offensive line. It’s not the sexy pick, but Rutgers needs to find starters at upwards of positions. Sixth-year senior Nick Krimin can play either center or guard, and where he lands will help determine the other needs. Bryan Felter appears locked in at either guard or center as well. The second guard spot will be likely taken by either the likes of Cedrice Paillant, Reggie Sutton, or Brendan Bordner. Right tackle is intriguing as there are a number of possibilities including transfer David Nwaogwugwu, Bordner, or Hollin Pierce.
Entering fall camp, who could be a surprise for the team?
This one is tough to answer as Rutgers lost just two total starters from a year ago. However, one name that is slightly off the radar is Tyreem Powell at linebacker. Rutgers used a lot more nickel set up a year ago as the season went on, and Tyshon Fogg and Olakunle Fatukasi are entrenched as the two starters. But, Powell won the team’s most improved defensive player in the spring, and there could be a role for him. Pierce is one that could be a surprise as well just because he came in as a walk-on and could already start in his second-year freshman campaign.
This season goes well if ...
The offensive line gels and holds up. The Scarlet Knights saw many improvements on both sides of the ball in 2020, and the defensive will likely keep them in games once again. And while the offense did fare better last season than it had in the previous few years, it could be even better. But, it all rests on the offensive line as all skill players return. If the line can block and protect, watch out.
This season goes off the rails if ...
Either starting quarterback Noah Vedral gets hurt, the offensive line doesn’t do its job, and the defensive line can’t stop the run. Vedral is the leader of the offense, and he’s now in his second year with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. But, he’s had some injury issues, and keeping him upright is vital -- which goes back to the offensive line. Defensively, the Big Ten is a conference won in the trenches, and Rutgers needs to continue to build quality depth to keep up.
