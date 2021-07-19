Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Northwestern

College football programs kick off Fall camps in less than a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season. Each preview breaks down an upcoming opponent, including a review of last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald. (AP Images)

NORTHWESTERN

For the second time in three seasons, Northwestern reached the Big Ten championship game in 2020. On top of that, top Wildcats -- offensive lineman Rashawn Slater and cornerback Greg Newsome II -- heard their names called in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, winds of change blow in Evanston with significant players departing on both sides of the ball and one of its longtime coordinators retiring. Northwestern will need its returning student-athletes -- along with new additions -- to emerge to stay competitive within the Big Ten West.

QUICK NORTHWESTERN FACTS FROM 2020

*Record: 7-2 *Points per game: 24.7 *Opponents points per game: 15.9 *Rushing yards per game: 162.8 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 145.9 *Passing yards per game: 197.9 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 195.3 *Third-down conversions: 39.3% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 29.9% *Total turnovers created: 19 (14 interceptions, five fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 15 (eight interceptions, seven fumbles) *Sacks: 14 *Sacks allowed: 13

QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE

Northwestern will need to replace some key contributors on offense. That includes its QB1 from 2020, Peyton Ramsey, along with two running backs in Drake Anderson (transferred to Arizona) and Isaiah Bowser (UCF). The wide receiver position will also need others to step up as Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Kyric McGowan and Riley Lees all left the program. Chiaokhiao-Bowman and Lees will compete for spots in the NFL, while McGowan moved on to Georgia Tech. Leading rusher Cam Porter (333 yards, 4.1 yards per carry, five touchdowns) and former four-star offensive lineman Peter Skoronski return for the Wildcats. Skoronski claimed second-team All-Big Ten honors by the media last year. There will be an influx of new talent that could contribute this season, highlighted by South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski. The former four-star quarterback completed 58.1% of this passes for 2,357 yards and 11 touchdowns to five interceptions in 2019. However, he only threw six passes in two games last year as two different Gamecock signal callers started (Collin Hill started eight games; Luke Doty two). Key returners: RB Cam Porter, OL Peter Skoronski (2020 PFF Grade 81.4), OL Sam Gerak (2020 PFF Grade 67.9) Key additions: RB Andrew Clair (Bowling Green grad transfer), QB Ryan Hilinski (South Carolina), WR Calvin Johnson II (true freshman), WR Jordan Mosley (true freshman), WR Stephon Robinson Jr. (Kansas), RB Anthony Tyus III (freshman) Key departures: RB Drake Anderson (Arizona), RB Isaiah Bowser (UCF), WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, WR Kyric McGowan (Georgia Tech), TE John Raine, QB Peyton Ramsey, OL Rashawn Slater (opted out of 2020 season), WR Riley Lees, OL Gunnar Vogel (2020 PFF Grade 66.6)

QUICK LOOK ON DEFENSE

Former Wisconsin assistant and Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz retired after last season, and head coach Pat Fitzgerald named Jim O'Neil to that position. The Wildcats' linebacking corp will need to replace longtime starters Blake Gallagher and Paddy Fisher (combined 173 tackles, 14 tackles for loss in 2020), though Chris Bergin (78 tackles, four tackles for loss) comes back for 2021. Change will also come at the defensive line with Earnest Brown IV being drafted and Eku Leota -- the team's leader in sacks in 2020 -- gone as well. Though Newsome is off to lock down opposing receivers in the NFL, safety Brandon Joseph returns. The defensive back led the team in interceptions (six) and registered 52 tackles on way to first-team All-America honors by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the Associated Press and Sporting News. *Key returners: LB Chris Bergin, S Brandon Joseph, DB A.J. Hampton, DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, DB Cameron Mitchell, DL Samdup Miller (opted out in 2020) *Key additions: DT Jeremy Meiser (Old Dominion), DE Jeffery Pooler Jr. (West Virginia), S/LB Trent Carrington (Presbyterian) *Key departures: CB Greg Newsome II, LB Blake Gallagher, LB Paddy Fisher, S JR Pace, DL Earnest Brown IV, DB Cameron Ruiz (Temple), DL Eku Leota (Auburn)

Q&A WITH WILDCAT REPORT