Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Eastern Michigan

Fall camps for college football programs kick off in under a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season. Each preview breaks down every opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we also receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.

Quarterback Preston Hutchinson (10) leads the Eastern Michigan offense. (Kirk Irwin/Associated Press)

Wisconsin's 2021 Schedule

*Sept. 4 -- vs. Penn State *Sept. 11 -- vs. Eastern Michigan *Sept. 18 -- BYE *Sept. 25 -- vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field) *Oct. 2 -- vs. Michigan *Oct. 9 -- at Illinois *Oct. 16 -- vs. Army *Oct. 23 -- at Purdue *Oct. 30 -- vs. Iowa *Nov. 6 -- at Rutgers *Nov. 13 -- vs. Northwestern *Nov. 20 -- vs. Nebraska *Nov. 27 -- at Minnesota

EASTERN MICHIGAN

Wisconsin's first non-conference opponent enters the hallowed halls of Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 11 when Eastern Michigan comes to Madison. Head coach Craig Creighton has compiled a 30-51 record while leading the Eagles since the 2014 season and, according to Zackery VanNieuwenhze from SB Nation's Hustle Belt, his team will bring back 21 starters -- 10 offense and 11 on defense -- from its 2-4 campaign a year ago.

QUICK EASTERN MICHIGAN FACTS FROM 2020

*Record: 2-4 *Points per game: 33.2 *Opponents points per game: 36.0 *Rushing yards per game: 129.3 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 243.2 *Passing yards per game: 277.0 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 248.8 *Third-down conversions: 43.2% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 38.2% *Total turnovers created: 12 (three interceptions, nine fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 12 (six interceptions, six fumbles) *Sacks: 9 *Sacks allowed: 16

QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE

QUICK LOOK ON DEFENSE

Q&A WITH HUSTLE BELT