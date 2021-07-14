Pre-Fall Camp Preview: Eastern Michigan
Fall camps for college football programs kick off in under a month. With the sport returning soon, BadgerBlitz.com dives into who Wisconsin will face on the field during the 2021 season.
Each preview breaks down every opponent, including last year's stats and who's back (and not back) on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Plus, we also receive insight from those who cover the respective programs.
Wisconsin's 2021 Schedule
*Sept. 4 -- vs. Penn State
*Sept. 11 -- vs. Eastern Michigan
*Sept. 18 -- BYE
*Sept. 25 -- vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field)
*Oct. 2 -- vs. Michigan
*Oct. 9 -- at Illinois
*Oct. 16 -- vs. Army
*Oct. 23 -- at Purdue
*Oct. 30 -- vs. Iowa
*Nov. 6 -- at Rutgers
*Nov. 13 -- vs. Northwestern
*Nov. 20 -- vs. Nebraska
*Nov. 27 -- at Minnesota
EASTERN MICHIGAN
Wisconsin's first non-conference opponent enters the hallowed halls of Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 11 when Eastern Michigan comes to Madison. Head coach Craig Creighton has compiled a 30-51 record while leading the Eagles since the 2014 season and, according to Zackery VanNieuwenhze from SB Nation's Hustle Belt, his team will bring back 21 starters -- 10 offense and 11 on defense -- from its 2-4 campaign a year ago.
QUICK EASTERN MICHIGAN FACTS FROM 2020
*Record: 2-4
*Points per game: 33.2
*Opponents points per game: 36.0
*Rushing yards per game: 129.3
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 243.2
*Passing yards per game: 277.0
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 248.8
*Third-down conversions: 43.2%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 38.2%
*Total turnovers created: 12 (three interceptions, nine fumble recoveries)
*Total turnovers given up: 12 (six interceptions, six fumbles)
*Sacks: 9
*Sacks allowed: 16
QUICK LOOK ON OFFENSE
Creighton has led the program since December 2013, but as his profile on the Eastern Michigan athletics website notes, he took over the offensive coordinator position last season.
The team returns key contributors from its 2020 squad, including its leading passer, receivers and rusher. Those are quarterback Preston Hutchinson (63.4% completion percentage, 1,662 yards, 12 touchdowns, six interceptions -- also eight rushing touchdowns), wide receivers Hassan Beydoun (40 receptions, 508 yards) and Tanner Knue (27 receptions, 413 yards, four touchdowns), and running back Darius Boone, Jr. (254 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, two touchdowns), respectively.
Tight end Thomas Odukoya and offensive lineman Sidy Sow both claimed preseason All-MAC honors from Phil Steele's College Football Preview magazine. Beydoun was named a second-team selection, while Hutchinson and offensive linemen Brian Dooley and Mike Van Hoeven were fourth-team conference picks by the popular publication.
Though Eastern Michigan saw its third-leading receiver, Quian Williams, transfer to Buffalo, the program will have two former Power Five receivers enter its ranks, along with former Wisconsin quarterback commit Ben Bryant.
*Key returners: WR Hassan Beydoun, RB Darius Boone, Jr., OL Brian Dooley (2020 PFF Grade 55.9), QB Preston Hutchinson, WR Tanner Knue, TE Thomas Odukoya, OL Sidy Sow (2020 PFF Grade 75.6), OL Mike Van Hoeven (2020 PFF Grade 61.6)
*Key additions: QB Ben Bryant (Cincinnati -- former Badgers commit), WR Dennis Smith (Duke), WR I'Shawn Stewart (Oregon State)
*Key departures: WR Quian Williams (Buffalo)
--Fun note from VanNieuwenhze: Walk-on tight end Evan Furtney is the younger brother of current Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Furtney.
QUICK LOOK ON DEFENSE
Eastern Michigan returns its top three tacklers -- linebackers Terry Myrick (67) and Tariq Speights (52), and defensive back Korey Hernandez (49) -- along with its top sacker (defensive lineman Turan Rush with 4.5), and leader in interceptions (Alvinoski LaFleur with two).
LaFleur, Myrick and Rush all claimed first-team preseason all-conference spots from Phil Steele's College Football Preview magazine as well.
Key returners: DB Korey Hernandez, DB Alvinoski LaFleur, LB Terry Myrick, DL Turan Rush, LB Tariq Speights, DL Jose Ramirez
Key additions: DB Brandon Benson (Bucknell), DB Jarrett Paul (Rutgers)
Key departures: N/A
Q&A WITH HUSTLE BELT
VanNieuwenhze, who writes about Eastern Michigan for SB Nation's Hustle Belt, answered a few of BadgerBlitz.com's questions about the MAC program as the fall camp countdown ticks on.
What is the position to watch during fall camp?
I would say the wide receivers. They lose Quian Williams via transfer to Buffalo but return Hassan Beydoun, an all-MAC second teamer. Dylan Drummond is someone who was banged up last season but in 2019 caught 55 passes and is healthy now. Tanner Knue came on last season and they add two power five transfers in Dennis Smith from Duke, and I’Shawn Stewart from Oregon State.
Also, I’d keep at least some eye on the quarterback position. Preston Hutchinson is an all-MAC caliber guy, but Ben Bryant had a strong spring and it would not surprise me if he pushes for some time or a role.
Entering fall camp, who could be a surprise for the team?
I would say Darius Boone, the redshirt freshman tailback out of Oklahoma. Due to injuries he only played in three games last season but had 254 yards and two touchdowns. He went for 148 against Western Michigan, showcasing his potential, and he was a solid three-star recruit. I think that with health, he could push for an all-MAC type of season and help solve the Eagles ground attack. Jawon Hamilton joining from James Madison is a guy who used to be at UCF, and he’s a big play back, too.
This season goes well if ...
An experienced offensive line combines with a deep stable of running backs to find a ground game while the defense takes a step forward at limiting the big play.
This season goes off the rails if ...
Injuries mount again while struggling with the run, both offensively and defensively.
*Thanks to Zackery VanNieuwenhze from SB Nation's Hustle Belt for confirming the key returners, additions and departures -- which were initially put together looking at last year's stats and PFF grades, along with the aforementioned linked articles seen within the sections.