Practice Insider: Latest depth chart updates as season opener draws near

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their 14th practice of fall camp on Friday morning inside the McClain Center next to Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all the action. Our practice report is included below:

Etsb6np3fjhqobdsaapk
Darren Lee
Fall Camp Injury Report
Limited Out Out for Season

OL Beau Benzschawel - Arm

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk - Leg

DE Garrett Rand - Leg

S Eric Burrell - Leg

K Rafael Gaglianone - Leg

OL Blake Smithback

OL David Edwards - Arm

OL David Moorman - Leg

ILB T.J. Edwards - Leg

ILB Jack Sanborn - Leg

CB Travian Blaylock - Leg

OL Jon Dietzen - Leg

FB Alec Ingold - Leg

S Patrick Johnson - Head

TE Zander Neuville - LEg

ILB Jack Sanborn - Leg

WR AJ Taylor - Leg
Bold indicates a change from the previous practice
