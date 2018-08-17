Practice Insider: Latest depth chart updates as season opener draws near
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their 14th practice of fall camp on Friday morning inside the McClain Center next to Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all the action. Our practice report is included below:
|Limited
|Out
|Out for Season
|
OL Beau Benzschawel - Arm
|
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk - Leg
|
DE Garrett Rand - Leg
|
S Eric Burrell - Leg
|
K Rafael Gaglianone - Leg
|
OL Blake Smithback
|
OL David Edwards - Arm
|
OL David Moorman - Leg
|
ILB T.J. Edwards - Leg
|
ILB Jack Sanborn - Leg
|
CB Travian Blaylock - Leg
|
OL Jon Dietzen - Leg
|
FB Alec Ingold - Leg
|
S Patrick Johnson - Head
|
TE Zander Neuville - LEg
|
ILB Jack Sanborn - Leg
|
WR AJ Taylor - Leg
