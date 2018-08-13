With a good portion of fall camp open to the media, we reexamine our 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one prediction.

1 – Jon Dietzen has taken control of the left tackle job

Had you asked members of the media who held a slight advantage at left tackle going into fall camp, many would have likely said sophomore Cole Van Lanen, who got the bulk of the first-team reps there this spring. But with almost half of camp complete, Jon Dietzen, who has played left guard during his entire career at Wisconsin, has worked with the No. 1 offense at tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 323-pound junior, who has started 20 games for the Badgers, appears healthy, maybe for the first time ever at UW. Dietzen acknowledged during media day earlier this month that he played last season with a torn labrum in both hips. If he can continue on this path, Dietzen will fill the one hole position coach Joe Rudolph had on the offensive line after Michael Deiter's move from left tackle to left guard this off-season.

2 – Matt Henningsen has given Wisconsin a needed boost on the defensive line

When injuries hit projected starters Isaiahh Loudermilk (no official timetable for his return) and Garrett Rand (will miss the entire season), the defensive end position was very much up in the air this summer. To provide some immediate help, Kayden Lyles moved from offense to defense, while a number of other names popped up in discussing potential replacements.

Through 10 practices, one name that wasn't in that conversation just a few weeks ago has a chance to start his first college game. Matt Henningsen, a redshirt freshman who joined the program as a walk-on, has recently taken first-time reps at end, along with Olive Sagapolu (nose) and Lyles. At 6-foot-3 and 277 pounds, Henningsen lacks experience but he's quickly been able to jump past veterans David Pfaff and Kraig Howe, as well as youngsters Keldric Preston and Aaron Vopal, who is also battling for first-team reps. Regardless of his role as a starter or member of the two-deep, Henningsen is a much-needed player for Inoke Breckterfield's rotation in 2018.

3 – Scott Nelson has taken over the free safety job

Redshirt freshman Scott Nelson, who could have been used last year, if needed, has looked very good during the first half of fall camp. At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, Nelson is long and can cover a lot of ground in the back end. A position that had a question mark next to it after the graduation of Natrell Jamerson could now be an area of strength for UW in 2018.