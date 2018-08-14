Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 13:06:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Practice Insider: Injury bug hits during camp

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

More Fall Camp Coverage: What Stood Out: Day 8 / Practice Insider: Day 8 / What Stood Out: Day 7 / Practice Insider: Day 7 / What Stood Out: Day 6 / Practice Insider: Day 6 / What Stood Out: Day 5 / Practice Insider: Day 5 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 3 / Practice Insider: Day 3/ ($) What Stood Out: Day 2 / Practice Report: Few Surprises on Day 2

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their 11th practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning outside on the practice field north of Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all the action. Our practice report is included below:

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY

Gdp7swnbrbvly2mcq9kj
Darren Lee
Fall Camp Injury Report
Limited Out Out for Season

FB Alec Ingold - Leg

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk - Leg

DE Garrett Rand - Leg

ILB TJ Edwards - Leg

TE Zander Neuville - Leg

OL Blake Smithback - Leg

CB Madison Cone - Leg

OL Logan Bruss - Leg

OL Jason Erdmann - Leg

K Rafael Gaglianone - Leg

OL Beau Benzschawel - Arm

OL Jon Dietzen - Leg

OL David Moorman - Leg
Bold indicates a change from the previous practice

Major Takeaways From Tuesday

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}