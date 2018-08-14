Practice Insider: Injury bug hits during camp
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their 11th practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning outside on the practice field north of Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all the action. Our practice report is included below:
|Limited
|Out
|Out for Season
|
FB Alec Ingold - Leg
|
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk - Leg
|
DE Garrett Rand - Leg
|
ILB TJ Edwards - Leg
|
TE Zander Neuville - Leg
|
OL Blake Smithback - Leg
|
CB Madison Cone - Leg
|
OL Logan Bruss - Leg
|
OL Jason Erdmann - Leg
|
K Rafael Gaglianone - Leg
|
OL Beau Benzschawel - Arm
|
OL Jon Dietzen - Leg
|
OL David Moorman - Leg
Major Takeaways From Tuesday
