What Stood Out: Fall Practice No. 11
More Fall Camp Coverage: Practice Insider: Day 11 / Fall Camp Mailbag / Camp 3-2-1 / What Stood Out: Day 8 / Practice Insider: Day 8 / What Stood Out: Day 7 / Practice Insider: Day 7 / What Stood Out: Day 6 / Practice Insider: Day 6 / What Stood Out: Day 5 / Practice Insider: Day 5 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 3 / Practice Insider: Day 3
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their eleventh practice of the season on Tuesday morning, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.
What stood out to him during Practice No. 11? Find out below.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news