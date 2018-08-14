More Fall Camp Coverage: Practice Insider: Day 11 / Fall Camp Mailbag / Camp 3-2-1 / What Stood Out: Day 8 / Practice Insider: Day 8 / What Stood Out: Day 7 / Practice Insider: Day 7 / What Stood Out: Day 6 / Practice Insider: Day 6 / What Stood Out: Day 5 / Practice Insider: Day 5 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 3 / Practice Insider: Day 3

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their eleventh practice of the season on Tuesday morning, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.

What stood out to him during Practice No. 11? Find out below.

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY