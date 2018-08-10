More Fall Camp Coverage: Practice Insider: Day 8 / What Stood Out: Day 7 / Practice Insider: Day 7 / What Stood Out: Day 6 / Practice Insider: Day 6 / What Stood Out: Day 5 / Practice Insider: Day 5 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 3 / Practice Insider: Day 3/ ($) What Stood Out: Day 2 / Practice Report: Few Surprises on Day 2 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 1 / Practice Report: Day 1 / Local Media Day Notes

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their eighth practice of the season on Friday, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.

What stood out to him during Practice No. 8? Find out below.

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY