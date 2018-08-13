BadgerBlitz.com member BadgerPerko asks: “I’m curious as to how Cade Green and Emmett Perry look - I had high hopes for both of them coming out of HS.”

John Veldhuis: It’s been hard to gauge Perry since he was hurt early on in camp and has since been removed from the 110-man fall camp roster so that he can focus on his rehab. That’s a tough break for the 6-foot-2, 184-pound redshirt freshman from Texas - he spent most of last season rehabbing a fall camp injury and told me this spring he was relieved to finally feel like himself again.

Cade Green has been running with the second and third team offenses, working primarily with quarterbacks Danny Vanden Boom and Chase Wolf. Green also missed most of last year with an injury, but he looks to be on the mend and has made some nice catches over the middle of the field in the developmental groups. There are a lot of guys above him on the depth chart right now, but he looks like he could work his way onto the field as a slot receiver should the opportunity arise.

____________________________________________________________________________________________