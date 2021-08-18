Positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2023 edge prospects

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the edge prospects. QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | LBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Kaden Feagin is a top target at outside linebacker for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.

Outside linebacker is one of the more intriguing positions on the 2021 roster. Bobby April's position group currently boasts six former four-star prospects, and the future looks bright on the edge in both the immediate and long-term. This fall, Noah Burks and Nick Herbig are once again atop the depth chart, with CJ Goetz, Spencer Lytle and Aaron Witt next in line. The next wave of talent includes Kaden Johnson, Darryl Peterson, T.J. Bollers and Ayo Adebogun. "I think if you have a five-man rotation, that's key," April said at Wisconsin's media day. "But also there's a group of guys who need to make the team on special teams. So sometimes that's seven, give or take based on the situation within the team. But I think five is a great number to have, especially to practice with, that's kind of my key number, to have five guys." In the 2022 class, the Badgers are considered the frontrunner for edge prospect Isaac Hamm, who will likely be the only scholarship player UW takes at that spot. In the following cycle, April has Wisconsin in the mix for a handful of intriguing prospects.

OFFERED TARGETS