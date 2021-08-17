Positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2023 linebackers

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers. QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Projected inside linebacker Tyler Jansey is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class. (Rivals.com)

For this report, we're focusing more on Bob Bostad's group on the inside before moving over to the outside linebackers and edge prospects the following day. In the middle, Wisconsin is still sorting out its depth this fall behind returning starters Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal. Sixth-year athlete Mike Maskalunas is likely the No. 3 option, with Tate Grass, Jordan Turner and Maema Njonmeta behind him. Jake Ratzlaff, Jake Chaney and Bryan Sanborn are all part of a talented 2021 class at the position. The Badgers are not expected to take a scholarship inside linebacker in the senior cycle, which will make the position that much more important in 2023.

OFFERED TARGETS