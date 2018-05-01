Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.
Quick Position Breakdown
Wisconsin began the process of replacing three of its top four cornerbacks - starters Nick Nelson and Derrick Tindal, and reserve Lubern Figaro - during spring camp. Dontye Carriere-Williams, who was limited this spring, will likely open fall camp as a member of the No. 1 defense, with Caesar Williams, Madison Cone, Faion Hicks, Deron Harrell and Donte Burton pushing for time behind him. Alex Smith, Rachad Wildgoose and Travian Blaylock will arrive this summer to provide depth.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
*Kobe Knack
|
Redshirt freshman
Class of 2019 cornerback needs: 2 | Class of 2019 cornerback commits: 0
