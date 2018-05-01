Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-01 11:50:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Positional recruit snapshot: 2019 cornerbacks

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs | LBs |

Quick Position Breakdown

E4nk6yjceczdlwsptfh6
Semar Melvin
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Wisconsin began the process of replacing three of its top four cornerbacks - starters Nick Nelson and Derrick Tindal, and reserve Lubern Figaro - during spring camp. Dontye Carriere-Williams, who was limited this spring, will likely open fall camp as a member of the No. 1 defense, with Caesar Williams, Madison Cone, Faion Hicks, Deron Harrell and Donte Burton pushing for time behind him. Alex Smith, Rachad Wildgoose and Travian Blaylock will arrive this summer to provide depth.

Wisconsin Cornerbacks on Projected 2018 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

Dontye Carriere-Williams

Redshirt sophomore

Caesar Williams

Redshirt sophomore

Madison Cone

Sophomore

Faion Hicks

Redshirt freshman

*Cristian Volpentesta

Redshirt sophomore

Donte Burton

Freshman

Travian Blaylock

Freshman

Alex Smith

Freshman

Rachad Wildgoose

Freshman

Deron Harrell

Redshirt freshman

*Kobe Knack

Redshirt freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Class of 2019 cornerback needs: 2 | Class of 2019 cornerback commits: 0

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}