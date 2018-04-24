As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

There are question marks surrounding Taiwan Deal (leg - wouldn't affect 2019 depth) and Sam Brodner (knee), both of whom missed all of 2017 with injuries, and we saw position coach John Settle use five tailbacks this past fall. In order to maintain that depth, two seems like a realistic number at this point.

Wisconsin is well stocked at the running position, something that has allowed the coaching staff to target one scholarship tailback since Paul Chryst took over the program in 2015. In the 2019 cycle, though, the staff may look to add two after it picked up an early commitment from in-state standout Julius Davis .

Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus.

"He's a physical back - a real powerful kid," Menomonee Falls head coach Dan Lutz told BadgerBlitz.com. "He runs behind his pads and he'd rather run through you then around you. It's something that we may need to work on a bit with him, but his greatest strength is that he's so powerful. He can make things happen and I've seen him make long runs where he takes on five or six or seven guys all in one play.

"He also goes horizontal and vertical very quickly. I've never had a back that can jump-cut and get vertical as fast as he can. The Wisconsin coaches like the way he runs behind his pads. They love that he's a power back and that he runs a lot of power and zone at our school. That's what Wisconsin does, so he's a natural fit for them."

Davis, who reported a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, rushed for 1,762 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games this past fall.

"We try and get other kids involved, but we have to get Julius the ball because he was averaging about 10 yards a carry," Lutz said. "It's hard to stop feeding him. In our system, he was like 80 percent of our offense last year, so we're going to try and get some other kids involved next year but he's just so talented that it's hard not to get him the ball.

"He's got to work on his pass blocking. But he's also an excellent receiver out of the backfield, even though we haven't used him there too much. But I think he can work on that and pass blocking a bit more."

This offseason, Davis picked up offers from USC and Notre Dame, with Alabama and Florida State, among others, also showing increased interest.