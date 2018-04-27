Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs |

Quick Position Breakdown

Logan Brown Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com

After signing one scholarship lineman in the 2018 class - three-star offensive guard Michael Furtney- this position is a big area of need in 2019. But that works out just fine for the Badgers, who have already hit on two top targets and are a strong contender for a handful of top-tier talent from across the country. Four scholarship linemen (Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter and Brett Connors) will carry senior eligibility next fall, and junior tackle David Edwards will also have the opportunity to play in the NFL after the 2018 season. If position coach Joe Rudolph wants to keep the scholarship number at 15 - where it currently stands - UW will need to take four linemen in the current junior class.

Class of 2019 OL needs: 4 | Class of 2019 OL commits: 2

Wisconsin may already be halfway home on the offensive lineman after landing Logan Brown, the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country and, most recently, Joe Tippman, who could play tackle or even guard at the next level. At 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, Brown, because of his size and athletic ability, is seemingly everything you're looking for in a future left tackle. He's powerful at the line of scrimmage, fast enough to contain edge rushers and agile enough to move to the second level. Brown also has that "bend" and flexibility necessary to play on the edge "They're getting a big, strong, athletic, hard-working kid," East Kentwood (MI) High School coach Marty Martens told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's extremely dedicated and loyal - not just to football but to his family and friends. He's going to be a great teammate and one of the hardest workers at Wisconsin. He's going to make sure to bring the best out in himself and also in the people around him. "He's all of 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds right now. And he's only 16 years old right now - he could be an old sophomore but he's a young junior for us here. He's probably going to be 335 pounds, easily, and 6-foot-7. He's just big, fast and strong. He's athletic and he runs as well as a linebacker or tight end - he's got that type of speed and athleticism. I can't imagine what coach (Ross) Kolodziej will do with him once he gets his hands on Logan."

A 6-foot-6, 283-pound three-star prospect, Tippmann chose Wisconsin in December over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa and Purdue, among others.

“There are all kinds of guys out there who are big guys, but Joe is a big guy with really good footwork, he can bend and has already received excellent training,” Bishop Dwenger head coach Chris Svarczkopf told BadgerBlitz.com. “He’s been coached by Jason Fabini, who is a graduate of our school and went on to Cincinnati and then the NFL. Coach Fabini knows exactly what it takes to be an excellent offensive lineman and he saw Joe as someone who has a ton of potential. They have a great relationship and it’s been very good for Joe in his development. “I’m not much of an expert in terms of where Joe will project, but I can say that he is probably not done growing. He’s not even close to 17 years old yet, so there’s an awful lot of potential for him to keep growing. He played every snap for us at left tackle as a sophomore, which is a pretty strong statement in our program. This year, he played every snap again at left tackle and he also started for us defensive tackle as well, so he was a very important guy for us all year.”

What's left to accomplish?