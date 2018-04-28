Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive ends.
Quick Position Breakdown
Inoke Breckterfield's position looked much different this spring with multi-year starters Chikwe Obasih, Alec James and Conor Sheehy having exhausted their eligibility. Prior to camp, sophomore Garrett Rand moved from nose tackle to end and joined redshirt freshman Isaiahh Loudermilk with the No. 1 defense. Fellow redshirt freshman Aaron Vopal played his way into the two-deep as camp progressed, but there are still question marks behind him. David Pfaff, Kraig Howe, Keldric Preston, Matt Henningsen and Michael Balistreri will try and crack the rotation in 2018, but they will be pushed by true freshman Isaiah Mullens, who the staff is very high on. Boyd Dietzen will also arrive on campus this summer.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2019 DE needs: 2 | Class of 2019 DE commits: 0
