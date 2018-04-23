Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.

Quick Position Breakdown

Graham Mertz Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Wisconsin is expected to open fall camp with four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Redshirt junior Alex Hornibrook, sophomore Jack Coan, redshirt freshman Danny Vanden Boom and 2018 signee Chase Wolf. Head coach Paul Chryst and position coach Jon Budmayr will likely be able to sign one scholarship quarterback in each cycle moving forward, a desired scenario when recruiting the position.

Class of 2019 quarterback needs: 1 | Class of 2019 quarterback commits: 1