Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers.
Quick Position Breakdown
Transition hit the linebacker core this spring - specifically on the outside - with the graduation of starting outside backers Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs, in addition to position coach Tim Tibesar taking the defensive coordinator job at Oregon State. In 2018, senior-to-be Andrew Van Ginkel is penciled in as one starter, with Zack Baun (missed all of 2017 with a foot injury), Tyler Johnson, Arrington Farrar, Christian Bell and Noah Burks fighting for time with the No. 1 defense on the opposite side.
On the interior, T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly and Chris Orr all have starting experience, with Griffin Grady and Mike Maskalunas providing solid depth at the position. The Badgers signed Mason Platter, Jack Sanborn and CJ Goetz in the 2018 class and the 2019 group will likely be equal to that number.
|Player (Inside)
|Eligibility
|Player (Outisde)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Paul Jackson
|
Senior
Class of 2019 linebacker needs: 3/4 | Class of 2019 linebacker commits: 1
It took Leo Chenal a little more than 24 hours to accept an offer from the University of Wisconsin after an unofficial visit to Madison in September. That quick turnaround came as no surprise to head coach Adam Hale at Granstburg (WI) High School.
"Just growing up here, Wisconsin was the school Leo grew up always wanting to play for," Hale told BadgerBlitz.com. "And when the offer came, it was a dream come true for him and he jumped on it pretty quick.
"It didn't really surprise me because I knew how excited he was when that offer came in."
Chenal, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound projected inside linebacker, was the first commit for the Badgers in the 2019 class. According to Hale, his work this off-season and early junior film warranted a scholarship from UW.
"I talked to coach (Chris) Haering quite a bit and the big thing was how both him and (older brother) John (Chenal) performed at camp this summer," Hale said. "Just the way those two competed really caught the coaches' attention.
"With Leo, Wisconsin really liked what they saw firsthand at camp and they were also impressed with how he did at a combine this year. When they put those performances together after taking a look at some of his junior tape, they were pretty excited about him and they jumped on the offer."
What's left to accomplish?
