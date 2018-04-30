Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DEs | DTs |

Quick Position Breakdown

Leo Chenal

Transition hit the linebacker core this spring - specifically on the outside - with the graduation of starting outside backers Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs, in addition to position coach Tim Tibesar taking the defensive coordinator job at Oregon State. In 2018, senior-to-be Andrew Van Ginkel is penciled in as one starter, with Zack Baun (missed all of 2017 with a foot injury), Tyler Johnson, Arrington Farrar, Christian Bell and Noah Burks fighting for time with the No. 1 defense on the opposite side. On the interior, T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly and Chris Orr all have starting experience, with Griffin Grady and Mike Maskalunas providing solid depth at the position. The Badgers signed Mason Platter, Jack Sanborn and CJ Goetz in the 2018 class and the 2019 group will likely be equal to that number.

Class of 2019 linebacker needs: 3/4 | Class of 2019 linebacker commits: 1