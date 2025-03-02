Preview: No.11 Wisconsin Faces Huge Sunday Road Tilt at No.8 Michigan State

No.11 Wisconsin (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten) vs. No.8 Michigan State (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) Date/Time – Sunday, March 2, 12:30 p.m. Arena – Breslin Center (14,759) Television – CBS (Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 83, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Michigan State leads 86-69 (Michigan State leads 50-17 in East Lansing) Last Meeting – Wisconsin won, 81-66, on January 26, 2024, in Madison Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Point Spread – Michigan State -5.0

Wisconsin has won its last three games at the Breslin Center, including last season's 70-57 victory to open Big Ten play. (Photo by Dale Young/USA Today Images)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 19.5 4.9 1.8 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 9.7 2.4 2.7 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 9.6 5.5 2.5 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 15.2 5.0 2.2 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 9.8 5.7 1.0

Player to Watch: In his last three games against Michigan State, Crowl is averaging 17.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg, going 6-for-9 from 3-point range.

Projected Starting Five (Michigan State) No. MICHIGAN STATE HT/WT PTS REB AST 0 G Jaxon Kohler (Jr.) 6-9, 245 7.8 7.6 1.3 1 G Jeremy Fears Jr. (r-Fr.) 6-2, 190 7.0 2.1 5.6 3 G Jaden Atkins (Sr.) 6-4, 195 12.7 3.5 1.5 10 C Szymon Zapala (Sr.) 7-0, 245 5.0 4.3 0.6 11 F Jase Richardson (Fr.) 6-0, 185 11.0 2.9 1.8

Player to watch: Atkins has reached double figures in scoring 22 times this year, including 16 of last 19, with three 20+ point games. In Big Ten games, he is shooting 32.1 percent from three.

Series Notes

Before the 2001-02 season, Michigan State led the all-time series 63-47. With the arrival of Bo Ryan and Greg Gard in 2001, the Spartans hold a narrow 23-22 lead. Wisconsin swept the season series against Michigan State last season, marking the Badgers' first home-and-away regular-season sweep of the Spartans since the 2003-04 season. The Badgers have won their last three games at the Breslin Center. Wisconsin is one of just three teams to record three straight wins at the Breslin Center. Purdue won five in a row (1993-98), and Michigan won three in a row (1992-94). Before this streak, the last time the Badgers won three straight games at MSU was 1961-63 at Jenison Field House. At least one of the two teams has been ranked in each of the last 44 meetings. The last game in which both were unranked was a 64-53 Wisconsin win on Feb. 11, 2003. The Badgers have recorded six wins over a top-10 ranked Michigan State team since Ryan and Gard arrived, going 6-10 in such games. Before that 2001-02 season, Wisconsin was 1-13 against Michigan State in such games.

Wisconsin Notes

UW has averaged 81.9 points per game, the most since 1970-71. The Badgers have scored at least 80 points in 16 games this season, the most in school history. UW’s offense ranks seventh nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Wisconsin leads the NCAA in free throw percentage, 83.3 percent (465-for-558) at the line. That is on pace to break the NCAA record of 83.0 percent by Villanova in 2020-21. Wisconsin is the current Big Ten recordholder, hitting 81.8 percent in 2010-11. Wisconsin is 31-1 when holding foes to 70 or fewer points (15-1 this year) since last season During conference play, the Badgers rank fourth in the B1G in scoring defense (70.9 ppg) and third in field goal percentage defense (42.2 percent). Wisconsin has already tallied a pair of AP Top-10 wins this season (No.9 Arizona and at No.7 Purdue) and 14 under Gard. Of those, five have come in true road games.

Michigan State Notes

The Spartans have 10 players playing at least 10 minutes per game with nine different players leading the team in scoring through 28 games. The Spartans are one of three teams in the AP Top 25 (Arizona, Alabama) with seven players scoring at least 7.0 ppg and the only team nationally with 10 players averaging at least 14.6 minutes. MSU ranks No. 4 nationally in rebound margin (+9.5), No. 16 in defensive rebounds per game (27.79), and No. 19 in rebounds per game (39.82). MSU is No. 5 nationally in bench points (35.21 ppg) and has received at least 30 points from its bench 22 times in 28 games this season. Michigan State ranks fourth in the nation in fast break points, averaging 16.64 points per game. The Spartans are averaging 78.2 points per game, and nearly a quarter of the team's points come in transition (21.3 percent, 466 of 2,190). That is the second-highest in Division I, trailing only Milwaukee (21.8 percent).

Prediction