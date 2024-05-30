BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 11 uncommitted prospects headed to Madison this week, as well as five current commits en route to campus on Friday.

Wisconsin will kick off the month of June with a large official visitor list of high-priority targets in the 2025 recruiting class.

The Word: In-state standout Tre Poteat has Tennessee atop his list of potential schools, but the Badgers are still fighting hard in his recruitment. The four-star prospect will visit both programs officially, with Iowa State and Michigan also in the mix.

Top 5: Florida, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee and Wisconsin

Official visits: Wisconsin (May 31), Penn State (June 7), Purdue (June 14) and Tennessee (June 21)

The Word: With commitments already secured from Brenden Anes and Samuel Lateju, Jayden Woods is Wisconsin's top remaining target at outside linebacker this spring. The four-star prospect currently has officials locked in with four schools; Florida rounds out his top five.

"Coach (Luke) Fickell and I just talked about life, how school was going and about my family," Woods told BadgerBlitz.com. "He had some really good advice for me about the recruiting process. He told me to take my time and rely on the circle of people I trust.

"Wisconsin loves how I fit in the defense as a 'jack' outside linebacker, but I would eventually learn both sides for them. They like that I already stand up in high school, which makes me a good fit right away. That transition wouldn't be hard at all for me. They also like how I use my hands and how physical I am."

Early prediction: Wisconsin