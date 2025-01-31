Wisconsin coach Paul Haynes connects with in-state ATH Kobe Russell

Kobe Russell, an athlete in the 2026 recruiting class, first connected with Paul Haynes during an unofficial visit this fall.
On Thursday, the two met again at Prescott High School to discuss his future with the Badgers.
Kai Owens, a junior wide receiver from Illinois, visited Wisconsin for the first time on Monday.
The four-star quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class took an unofficial visit with the Badgers on Monday.
The 6-3, 290-pound DL was able to connect with the coaching staff and learn more about what the Badgers have to offer.
Wisconsin, which split with UCLA and Nebraska last week, rose to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
Wisconsin delivers its best defensive effort of the Big Ten season in its blowout over Nebraska.
