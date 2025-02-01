Preview: No.17 Wisconsin Looks for a Road Rebound at Northwestern

No.17 Wisconsin (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) Date/Time – Saturday, February 1, 1 p.m. Arena – Welsh-Ryan Arena (17,950) Watch – FS1 (Chris Vosters and Stephen Bardo) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 106 or 195, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Wisconsin leads 124-67 (Wisconsin leads 44-40 in Evanston, Ill.) Last Meeting - Wisconsin won, 70-61, on March 15, 2024, in Minneapolis Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin – 1.5

Senior Carter Gilmore (left) has been of Wisconsin's most versatile defenders (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 18.2 4.9 1.7 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 10.0 2.9 2.8 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 10.0 5.7 2.5 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 16.0 4.6 2.3 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 10.1 5.7 1.1

Player to Watch: Tonje led all scorers with 23 points (5-8 3FGs) at Maryland Wednesday, his seventh game with 20+ points this season. He also grabbed six rebounds.

Projected Starting Five (Northwestern) No. NORTHWESTERN HT/WT PTS REB AST 1 G Jalen Leach (Gr.) 6-4, 200 14.3 1.9 3.1 2 F Nick Martinelli (Jr.) 6-7, 220 19.6 5.4 1.6 13 G Brooks Barnhizer (Sr.) 6-6, 230 17.1 8.8 4.2 34 C Matthew Nicholson (Gr.) 7-0, 280 4.7 5.5 1.2 44 G Angelo Ciaravino (Fr.) 6-6, 195 4.0 1.8 0.7

Player to watch: Barnhizer, who has posted 19 double-doubles over the last two seasons, the most by a Big Ten guard, is eighth in the Big Ten in scoring, fourth in rebounds, 10th in assists, second in steals (2.3) and 14th in blocks (1.1) per game.

Series Notes

The Badgers have won the last two meetings with Northwestern and 24 of the last 31 dating back to 2007. Under head coach Greg Gard, Wisconsin owns a 10-5 record against the Wildcats, including 4-2 in games played at Northwestern. Northwestern has reached 70 points just once in its last 48 meetings with Wisconsin (UW's 82-76 win at NU in 2022). That stretch of defensive efforts dates to 1997. Despite sharing a border with fertile recruiting grounds, Wisconsin has only one Illinois native on its roster (Schaumburg’s Chris Hodges) while the Wildcats have no Illinois natives..

Wisconsin Notes

Wisconsin has won 10+ Big Ten games in 20 of the last 23 seasons. No other team can make that claim. Including a Kohl-Center record 116 points vs. Iowa (1/3), Wisconsin has reached 80 points in 13 of 20 games, most since 1970-71 season (13 times). The Badgers are 9-5 against the top two quadrants of the NET rankings, including five Quad 1 wins and zero losses outside of Quad 1. Only Auburn (12), Oregon (8), Kentucky (7), Alabama (6), Iowa State (6), Purdue (6), and Texas A&M (6) have more Quad-1 wins than Wisconsin. Wisconsin has outscored its opponents, 368-to-272, at the free throw line. UW has made nearly as many free throws (368) as its opponents have attempted (376). Dating back to last season, Wisconsin is 28-1 in games when holding foes to 70 or fewer points (11-1 this year).

Northwestern Notes

Northwestern has scored 70+ points in five straight Big Ten games for the first time since Jan. 20-Feb. 3, 1990. The Wildcats are averaging 10.0 turnovers lost per game, the fewest in the Big Ten and the 24th fewest nationally. Northwestern also places third in the conference, averaging 7.9 steals per game. Northwestern's defense has allowed an average of 69.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the Big Ten. According to KenPom, Northwestern's defense ranks 43rd nationally in adjusted efficiency and 48th in turnover percentage. Head coach Chris Collins has won 17 games against ranked opponents in his career, the most by any head coach in program history. He last defeated a ranked opponent on Dec. 6, 2024 with a 70-66 triumph over No. 19 Illinois inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern has won a game over an AP Top 20 team for a program-best sixth straight season and won seven of its last nine overall against AP Top 20 teams.

