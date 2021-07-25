Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 6 - Outside Linebacker Nick Herbig

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig comes in at No. 6 in our Key Badgers series. (Kelli Steffes/UW Athletics)

Nick Herbig provided an immediate boost to the outside linebacker room in 2020. As a true freshman, Herbig started all seven games, finishing fourth on the team in tackles and tied for first in tackles for loss. At 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, Herbig's combination of speed and effort make him one of the more intriguing players on the 2021 roster. “Nick brings an energy about him and a love for the game that you don’t see from many guys, and I think just the enthusiasm and effort and his ability to understand what’s expected will increase his role even more,” outside linebackers coach Bobby April told reporters in the spring.

WEAKNESSES

For Herbig - and the entire group of outside linebackers - he’d like to add more as a pass rusher. Following a season in which Zack Baun tallied 12.5 sacks on his own, the position totaled just four sacks with no one, including Herbig, collecting more than one. As a unit, the defense got to the quarterback just 11 times after setting a school record with 51 sacks in 2019. The true sophomore noted that he has been working on his get off, footwork and going out there with a plan each rep. "I think a big step for me would be becoming a better spark plug for the team. Becoming a more all-around player, being smarter, being a lot more physical, quicker and really elevating my pass-rush game,” Herbig told reporters this spring. “I feel like last year the pass rush for our defense as a whole wasn't really what Wisconsin is about. At Wisconsin, you're expected to have double-digit sacks each year, so I feel like that's a big part of the game that I need to focus on, as well and bringing that edge to our defense and team."

Nick Herbig: 2020 Numbers Games Played Tackles Solo TFL QB Hurries Sacks 7 26 23 6 2 1

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxIZSBsb3ZlcyB0aGUgZ2FtZSBvZiBmb290YmFsbC7igJ08YnI+ PGJyPlBhdWwgQ2hyeXN0IGhhcyBiZWVuIGltcHJlc3NlZCBieSB0aGUgd29y ayBldGhpYyBvZiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQmFkZ2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0JhZGdlcnM8L2E+IGZyZXNobWFuIGxpbmViYWNrZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uaWNraGVyYmlnXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Abmlja2hlcmJpZ188L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v SXlOWDV2bm5mbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0l5Tlg1dm5uZm48L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQmFsbHkgU3BvcnRzIFdpc2NvbnNpbiAoQEJhbGx5U3BvcnRX SSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYWxseVNwb3J0V0kv c3RhdHVzLzEzMjg0NzMwMDYzMzk5MTk4NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

WHY HE'S No. 6

Herbig, a former four-star recruit, is a candidate for a breakout season in the fall. And with a full offseason, no stops and starts due to COVID and a bigger workload, he should become one of the anchors of UW’s defense. “Nick is a really mature football player that understands the game well. He plays fast. He's physical.” April said last fall. “All the stuff that you saw from his high school highlights and tapes have come to fruition for us. I love where he is trending. "He's a guy that's got everything we're looking for. He's smart, tough and dependable, and he checks all three boxes. And he's a great kid off the field, so I can see what people are talking about because the guy’s a playmaker.”

OVERALL