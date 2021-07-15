Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 16 - Tailback Chez Mellusi

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi committed to Wisconsin in June. (TigerIllustrated.com)

Wisconsin landed some much needed help at running back when Clemson's Chez Mellusi announced his transfer plans last month. Mellusi spent the previous two seasons backing up Travis Ettiene, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mellusi racked up 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries across 21 games as a Tiger. Wisconsin's group of tailbacks, including leading returner Jalen Berger, is filled with youth and limited game experience. Berger appeared in just four games during his true freshman season and never received more than 15 carries in a contest. Mellusi's 27 carries for 151 yards this past season was more than the career combined 25 carries for 68 yards from Isaac Guerendo, Julius Davis and Brady Schipper, all of whom will be battling for backup reps. The need at tailback was highlighted during spring camp when Guerendo, Davis, Berger and Schipper were all sidelined with injuries, forcing the staff to bring walk-on Jacob Heyroth back on the roster.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBjb3VsZCB3YXRjaCB0aGlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vY2hlel9tZWxsdXNpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBj aGV6X21lbGx1c2k8L2E+IFREIHJ1biBvbiByZXBlYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hlR29uZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hlR29uZTwvYT4g8J+SqCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ1NOP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ1NOPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQWxsSW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBbGxJbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0hrYmkwN1BGS3YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ia2JpMDdQRkt2 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENsZW1zb25TcG9ydHNOZXR3b3JrIChAQ2xlbXNv blNwb3J0TmV0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsZW1z b25TcG9ydE5ldC9zdGF0dXMvMTE3MzcxNzk3MjQyMDA1MDk0ND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMTk8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

WEAKNESSES

Mellusi visited Wisconsin on June 1 and committed to the program while on campus. The timeline of his transfer meant that he spent the spring at Clemson and will have some catching up to do during fall camp as he digests the Badgers' playbook. Mellusi's experience is welcomed but the talented back has yet to tally more than eight carries in a game. Out of the backfield, he does not provide much of an option as a receiver. Mellusi has only recorded five receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown as a collegiate running back. He is also working on pass blocking, something the third-year player noted in 2020. “I want to say, still pass-blocking. Because with Coach E (Tony Elliott), it’s all pass-blocking," Mellusi told Rivals.com. "He wants to trust you before he puts you on the field. So being able to see what the linebacker and corner are going to do, that’s the next step.”

Chez Mellusi: 2020 Numbers Games Played Rushes Yards Average Long TD 10 27 151 5.6 38 3

WHY HE'S No. 16

Given his talent and experience, Mellusi, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, is expected to go head-to-head with Berger for reps with the No. 1 offense this fall. At worst, the gifted tailback will be in the mix and a key part of the offense in 2021.

OVERALL