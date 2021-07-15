Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 16 - Tailback Chez Mellusi
Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.
Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.
STRENGTHS
Wisconsin landed some much needed help at running back when Clemson's Chez Mellusi announced his transfer plans last month. Mellusi spent the previous two seasons backing up Travis Ettiene, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mellusi racked up 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries across 21 games as a Tiger.
Wisconsin's group of tailbacks, including leading returner Jalen Berger, is filled with youth and limited game experience. Berger appeared in just four games during his true freshman season and never received more than 15 carries in a contest. Mellusi's 27 carries for 151 yards this past season was more than the career combined 25 carries for 68 yards from Isaac Guerendo, Julius Davis and Brady Schipper, all of whom will be battling for backup reps. The need at tailback was highlighted during spring camp when Guerendo, Davis, Berger and Schipper were all sidelined with injuries, forcing the staff to bring walk-on Jacob Heyroth back on the roster.
WEAKNESSES
Mellusi visited Wisconsin on June 1 and committed to the program while on campus. The timeline of his transfer meant that he spent the spring at Clemson and will have some catching up to do during fall camp as he digests the Badgers' playbook.
Mellusi's experience is welcomed but the talented back has yet to tally more than eight carries in a game. Out of the backfield, he does not provide much of an option as a receiver. Mellusi has only recorded five receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown as a collegiate running back. He is also working on pass blocking, something the third-year player noted in 2020.
“I want to say, still pass-blocking. Because with Coach E (Tony Elliott), it’s all pass-blocking," Mellusi told Rivals.com. "He wants to trust you before he puts you on the field. So being able to see what the linebacker and corner are going to do, that’s the next step.”
|Games Played
|Rushes
|Yards
|Average
|Long
|TD
|
10
|
27
|
151
|
5.6
|
38
|
3
WHY HE'S No. 16
Given his talent and experience, Mellusi, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, is expected to go head-to-head with Berger for reps with the No. 1 offense this fall. At worst, the gifted tailback will be in the mix and a key part of the offense in 2021.
OVERALL
Mellusi's addition to the offense is a welcomed sight for Gary Brown's inexperienced unit. He is expected to provide a solid option alongside Berger and others for a Wisconsin offense that relies on a potent rushing attack. Mellusi should be a north-south runner in the Badgers' pro-style offense who can get downhill quickly behind UW's big offensive line.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|J.M.
|J.K.
|R.V.
|Total Points
|
No. 30
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
No. 29
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
No. 28
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
No. 27
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
14
|
No. 26
|
7
|
4
|
5
|
16
|
No. 25
|
6
|
6
|
4
|
16
|
No. 24
|
9
|
7
|
7
|
23
|
No. 23
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
24
|
No. 22
|
4
|
11
|
11
|
26
|
No. 21
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
30
|
No. 20
|
11
|
9
|
12
|
32
|
No. 19
|
12
|
16
|
9
|
37
|
No. 18
|
14
|
12
|
13
|
39
|
No. 17
|
13
|
15
|
14
|
42