Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 14 - Cornerback Caesar Williams

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Caesar Williams is entering his sixth year at Wisconsin. (Jake Kocorowski)

Caesar Williams is another senior who opted to return for a sixth season at Wisconsin, and he will again man the back end with fellow veteran Faion Hicks. Williams, a 6-foot, 188-pound corner, has appeared in 35 games at Wisconsin with 12 starts. He has totaled 72 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, two interceptions, 18 pass deflections and a forced fumble. A former two-star recruit, Williams knows what to expect and has become a solid "true vet" for first-year cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat. "Caesar has been, to me, a true vet. He’s been really consistent," Poteat told reporters in the spring. "Really responsive to the techniques and things I’ve added. I really think he’s been a consistent player."

WEAKNESSES

Williams mentioned in the spring that he didn't get too much feedback from the NFL. With the extra year to return, he wants to improve on his consistency before looking for an opportunity in the NFL. Last fall, Williams saw his total pass deflections go down from a career-high nine in 2019 to just two this past season, although that was just in seven games "I talked to Coach (Paul) Chryst and it was more so being consistent in what I do," Williams told reporters this spring. "Sometimes I might’ve chosen different ways to win different battles but it’s about winning those same battles the same way no matter what the offense or the receiver is doing. That’s one thing I’m trying to improve on, just consistency no matter what the situation is."

Caesar Williams: 2020 Numbers Games Played Tackles Solo Sacks PD INTs 7 13 6 0 2 0

WHY HE'S No. 14

Jim Leonhard asks a lot of his corners with his aggressive tendencies as a defensive coordinator, often leaving his secondary out on an island. Poteat made it no secret that he wants his group to be physical and force more takeaways this season. Williams will see the bulk of the reps at outside corner and his play will be a key for the defense, especially on third and fourth downs. For a group that struggled at times last fall, Williams can help solidify a veteran defense.

OVERALL