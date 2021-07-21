Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 10 - Inside Linebacker Leo Chenal

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Wisconsin's starting inside linebacker duo of Leo Chenal (left) and Jack Sanborn. (Darren Lee Photography/BadgerBlitz.com)

Leo Chenal is preparing for his third season at Wisconsin and second consecutive year as a starter at inside linebacker. As a true freshman, Chenal jumped into Bob Bostad's rotation and became a solid reserve before he took over as a starter this past season in tandem with Jack Sanborn. Chenal has tallied 66 tackles, including eight for a loss, four sacks, one interception and one forced fumble across his career. Maybe Chenal's biggest strength is just that, his strength. At 6-foot-2 and 257 pounds, Chenal showcased his power as a pass rusher and against the run. He was second on the team in tackles (46), led the team in quarterback hurries (7), sacks (3) and was tied for the most tackles for loss (6) this past season. "He's just a physical freak," Sanborn said of his teammate. "The physical play came natural to him."

WEAKNESSES

Chenal has the ability to play downhill - both against the run and when rushing the passer. For the experienced junior, his next steps come in the minor details. Bostad is looking for Chenal is to "expand his toolbox" and added there is always work to be done in terms of technique. Sanborn has spoken with Chenal about being more patient at times and allowing holes to open, which he noted would happen with more reps. For Chenal, he feels he can take another step by watching film with the offense in mind in order to recognize tendencies. "He's (Chenal) great physically, downhill, and there are instances - and we've talked about it - where he can be more patient. Kind of sit back and let the d-line do their thing. Let the d-line eat up a couple blocks and just be patient and let the hole open as it will open at some point, and then you can attack it," Sanborn said. "Just things like that through spring and through the reps is something that he will pick up and that will make him an even better player than he is right now." "I know our defense, I know our scheme but there's always that next step of OK, now I want to figure out the offense and be a mastermind of what the offense is a doing," Chenal added.

Leo Chenal: 2020 Numbers Games Played Tackles Solo Sacks FF INT 7 40 28 3 1 1

WHY HE'S No. 10

Chenal will once again be one of the leaders on the defense. His athleticism allows him to be stout against the run and for a unit that lacked much of an edge rush, Chenal provides pressure in bunches. Bostad's philosophy, he admitted this spring, is to have his best players out on the field until he can't play them anymore. With that, expect Chenal and Sanborn to take the bulk of the reps in the middle of Wisconsin's defense in 2021.

OVERALL