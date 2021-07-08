Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 23 - Wide Receiver Chimere Dike
Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.
Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.
STRENGTHS
Second-year wide receiver Chimere Dike, 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, burst onto the scene during his freshman season. The standout from Waukesha (WI) North played in all seven games and started six of those contests. Dike was placed into a starting role as a result of injuries to veterans Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 374 snaps, most in the wide receiver room.
"I think I did some good things," Dike told reporters in the spring. "I definitely had some things that I can improve on but going into my second year, I was in those situations, I played a top 10 team on the road, in the fourth quarter of a close game. So just taking those experiences that I’ve had and moving forward with them along with having experienced guys back is something that will help me in the long run."
Dike made the most of his opportunity and provided a dynamic option for the offense. The highlight of his freshman campaign came on a 49-yard touchdown on the road against Northwestern. He also provided a spark as a threat with his legs. Dike's first rushing attempt as a Badger resulted in a 30-yard scamper against Michigan that left Wisconsin set up at the three-yard line.
Heading into his sophomore season, Dike, who should be able to move all over the field, is primed to be a big part of the offense. During a mid-April spring practice that was open to reporters, Dike hauled in five touchdowns and added a pair of nice catches, according to senior writer Jake Kocorowski.
Dike's development earned him praise from position coach Alvis Whitted, who called the youngster dependable and someone who could be trusted.
"I love everything about that kid and what he's done," Whitted said of Dike in the spring.
"You can see that (Dike and AJ Abbott) had a year of football under their belt. When you first come in, it takes a little while to get adjusted to the game and the playbook," Davis added. "Just them maturing and the game slowing down for them. I see a lot of myself and Kendric in them."
WEAKNESSES
Dike flashed signs of big-play ability in 2020, but both the stat sheet and film tell a story of inconsistency. A three-star recruit out of high school, Dike was thrown into the fire and naturally made some freshman errors. On a number of occasions, there was miscommunication between the young receiver and his quarterback, Graham Mertz. For as many explosive plays as he made, Dike never became a consistent option for Mertz during a disjointed season.
"I think I did some good things but the biggest thing I want to work on is being consistent and continuing to grow," Dike said. "As a freshman coming in and being able to have all the experience I did, I think will help me with my future but at the same time you’ve got to learn from those experiences, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do this spring."
|Games Played/Started
|Receptions
|Yards
|Average
|Long
|TD
|
7/6
|
12
|
189
|
15.8
|
49
|
1
WHY HE'S No. 23
After battling through most of 2020 with Dike and Jack Dunn atop the depth chart, the pair is expected to move into the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively. If Dike can bottle up the potential he's shown and make plays on a consistent basis, the Badgers should have a dangerous wide receiver room reminiscent of the 2019 season.
OVERALL
The talented second-year player will likely be the biggest benefactor from a healthy Davis and Pryor. Dike can take advantage of seeing defenses as a No. 3 option, grow with the year of experience under his belt and continue to learn from the seniors as they eventually pass him the baton.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|J.M.
|J.K.
|R.V.
|Total Points
|
No. 30
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
No. 29
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
No. 28
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
No. 27
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
14
|
No. 26
|
7
|
4
|
5
|
16
|
No. 25
|
6
|
6
|
4
|
16
|
No. 24
|
9
|
7
|
7
|
23