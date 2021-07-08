Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 23 - Wide Receiver Chimere Dike

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst 's squad this year.

Second-year wide receiver Chimere Dike, 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, burst onto the scene during his freshman season. The standout from Waukesha (WI) North played in all seven games and started six of those contests. Dike was placed into a starting role as a result of injuries to veterans Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 374 snaps, most in the wide receiver room.

"I think I did some good things," Dike told reporters in the spring. "I definitely had some things that I can improve on but going into my second year, I was in those situations, I played a top 10 team on the road, in the fourth quarter of a close game. So just taking those experiences that I’ve had and moving forward with them along with having experienced guys back is something that will help me in the long run."

Dike made the most of his opportunity and provided a dynamic option for the offense. The highlight of his freshman campaign came on a 49-yard touchdown on the road against Northwestern. He also provided a spark as a threat with his legs. Dike's first rushing attempt as a Badger resulted in a 30-yard scamper against Michigan that left Wisconsin set up at the three-yard line.

Heading into his sophomore season, Dike, who should be able to move all over the field, is primed to be a big part of the offense. During a mid-April spring practice that was open to reporters, Dike hauled in five touchdowns and added a pair of nice catches, according to senior writer Jake Kocorowski.

Dike's development earned him praise from position coach Alvis Whitted, who called the youngster dependable and someone who could be trusted.

"I love everything about that kid and what he's done," Whitted said of Dike in the spring.

"You can see that (Dike and AJ Abbott) had a year of football under their belt. When you first come in, it takes a little while to get adjusted to the game and the playbook," Davis added. "Just them maturing and the game slowing down for them. I see a lot of myself and Kendric in them."