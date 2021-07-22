Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 9 - Defensive end Matt Henningsen

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst 's squad this year.

Matt Henningsen, a redshirt senior, is the lone returnee for Wisconsin at defensive end with starting experience. The Menomonee Falls (WI) product had his season cut short in 2020 after he suffered a torn bicep in the second game of the season against Michigan, but he has appeared in 29 career games with 16 starts. First-year position coach Ross Kolodziej said Henningsen was back at 100 percent at the start of spring practices and called him a "genius academically and a freak show athletically."

"He's right at or maybe exceeding where we hoped he'd be at this time," Kolodziej told reporters in the spring.

In his last full season in 2019, Henningsen showcased solid production. At 6-foot-3 and 292 pounds, he tallied four sacks, five tackles for loss and even found the end zone twice with a pair of fumble recoveries.

As the veteran in the room, Henningsen has been someone others can come to as leader.

"I wish I had his brain on my shoulders, let's say that," junior Keeanu Benton said. "At my position, or really anybody on the defense, will really come ask him what they are and he can probably tell them because his mind is just filled with knowledge. That's a great person to learn from."