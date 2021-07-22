 Matt Henningsen comes in at No. 9 in our Key Badgers series.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-22 15:05:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 9 - Defensive end Matt Henningsen

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@RaulV45

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS 

Defensive end Matt Henningsen comes in at No. 9 in our Key Badgers series.
Defensive end Matt Henningsen comes in at No. 9 in our Key Badgers series. (Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics)

Matt Henningsen, a redshirt senior, is the lone returnee for Wisconsin at defensive end with starting experience. The Menomonee Falls (WI) product had his season cut short in 2020 after he suffered a torn bicep in the second game of the season against Michigan, but he has appeared in 29 career games with 16 starts. First-year position coach Ross Kolodziej said Henningsen was back at 100 percent at the start of spring practices and called him a "genius academically and a freak show athletically."

"He's right at or maybe exceeding where we hoped he'd be at this time," Kolodziej told reporters in the spring.

In his last full season in 2019, Henningsen showcased solid production. At 6-foot-3 and 292 pounds, he tallied four sacks, five tackles for loss and even found the end zone twice with a pair of fumble recoveries.

As the veteran in the room, Henningsen has been someone others can come to as leader.

"I wish I had his brain on my shoulders, let's say that," junior Keeanu Benton said. "At my position, or really anybody on the defense, will really come ask him what they are and he can probably tell them because his mind is just filled with knowledge. That's a great person to learn from."

WEAKNESSES 

Playing alongside former teammates Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk, Henningsen has been part of a rotation the previous two seasons. Kolodziej praised the work he did during the winter to get his body ready, but the experienced lineman will be tasked with bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Not only will Hennignsen need to return to the player he was prior, but he will be asked to elevate his play as a full-time starter.

Matt Henningsen: 2020 Numbers
Games Played Tackles Solo Sacks FF INT

2

2

1

0

0

0

WHY HE'S No. 9

As the unquestioned leader at defensive end, Henningsen will be asked to guide the young, inexperienced unit this fall. For a group that only totaled two sacks this past season - both by Loudermilk - Hennignsen, a former walk-on, will likely be asked to add a threat as an edge rusher.

OVERALL

Henningsen has already done a masterful job of embracing his role. Along with Benton, both Kolodziej and projected starter Isaiah Mullens spoke to the job he has done in bringing them along. Mullens noted that Henningsen helped him with the playbook and Kolodizej called him a "great resource."

Key Wisconsin Badgers 2021 Countdown
RANK PLAYER J.M. J.K. R.V. Total Points

No. 30

Collin Larsh

1

1

1

3

No. 29

Andy Vujnovich

2

2

2

6

No. 28

Jack Dunn

3

0

3

6

No. 27

Josh Seltzner

5

3

6

14

No. 26

Jack Eschenbach

7

4

5

16

No. 25

Hayden Rucci

6

6

4

16

No. 24

Jack Nelson

9

7

7

23

No. 23

Chimere Dike

8

8

8

24

No. 22

Dean Engram

4

11

11

26

No. 21

Noah Burks

10

10

10

30

No. 20

Collin WIlder

11

9

12

32

No. 19

Isaiah Mullens

12

16

9

37

No. 18

Tyler Beach

14

12

13

39

No. 17

John Chenal

13

15

14

42

No. 16

Chez Mellusi

17

14

15

46

No. 15

Kendric Pryor

19

13

19

51

No. 14

Caesar Williams

18

18

16

52

No. 13

Scott Nelson

15

20

18

53

No. 12

Kayden Lyles

16

21

17

54

No. 11

Faion Hicks

21

19

20

60

No. 10

Leo Chenal

23

17

23

63
Voting panel included Jon McNamara, Jake Kocorowski and Raul Vazquez
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}