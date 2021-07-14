Key Wisconsin Badgers: No. 17 - Fullback John Chenal

Wisconsin's 2021 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com ranked the top 30 players who we think will be the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year. Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored into our staff rankings.

STRENGTHS

Wisconsin fullback John Chenal will be a full-time starter at fullback in 2021. (Darren Lee Photography)

From special teams as a true freshman to a reserve roll at fullback and now as a projected starter this upcoming season, John Chenal has quickly ascended through the Wisconsin football program. The former in-state standout from Grantsburg has played in 29 games and started in three contests during his time at UW. Chenal, who came into Madison as a walk-on, returns with the second-most carries and yards of the group, with 30 attempts for 145 yards and three touchdowns during his career. Outside of leading returner Jalen Berger, who totaled 60 carries for 301 yards, the rest of the running back room has a total of 16 attempts for 42 yards in a Wisconsin uniform. In spring practices, Chenal saw a heavy workload due to minor injuries that sidelined tailbacks Isaac Guerendo, Jalen Berger, Julius Davis and Brady Schipper. According to senior writer Jake Kocorowski, at one point during camp, walk-on Jacob Heyroth, backup fullback Quan Easterling and Chenal were the lone backs available during practice. Chenal is a talented blocker at fullback but also provides needed experience as a ball carrier. "Going into this spring, John Chenal had played a lot of football for us but gave us an opportunity, regardless of what was happening with the tailbacks," head coach Paul Chryst told reporters in the spring. "Wanting to see if we could broaden his role a little bit, so that part was good."

WEAKNESSES

Chenal, a 6-foot-2, 256-pound fourth-year player, has seen time the past two seasons as a reserve behind Mason Stokke, who signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. The area where he can take a next step in his development is becoming an option as a receiver. Stokke notched a reception in all seven games this past season and had a pair of touchdown receptions in the first two games in 2020. Chenal has only tallied three catches in his career, all of which came in 2019. "For me, the playbook is not really an issue anymore. It was an issue last year but now it’s more about getting my feet under me and becoming more versatile," Chenal told reporters in the spring. "Working on my passing game, catching game and just being quicker in the box, being able to maneuver and find the hole, so that’s something I’ve really been focused on. Being lighter on my feet and being a more versatile player just to get more options for the offense."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2huQ2hlbmFs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2huQ2hlbmFsPC9hPiBwb3VuZHMg aXQgaW4hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9P bldpc2NvbnNpbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I09uV2lzY29uc2luPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPlZpYSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD RkJPTkZPWDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZnTzNPeXllNFQi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82Z08zT3l5ZTRUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJh bGx5IFNwb3J0cyBXaXNjb25zaW4gKEBCYWxseVNwb3J0V0kpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFsbHlTcG9ydFdJL3N0YXR1cy8xMzE5 ODMwMzkxNDk1Mjg2Nzg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MjQsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

John Chenal: 2020 Numbers Games Played Rushes Yards Average Long TD 7 12 80 6.7 43 2

WHY HE'S No. 17

Wisconsin fullbacks have long been a key part of its offense, and this year will be no different. With a lack of experience at running back, a position that lost veterans Garrett Groshek and Nakia Watson in the offseason, Chenal's workload will likely extend past the occasional carry in goal-line situations.

OVERALL