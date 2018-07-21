Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored in to our individual rankings, which were combined into a final score.

Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com contributors Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis, Jon Gorman and Jonathan Mills ranked the Top 30 players who we think are the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

If there is one Badger who has a huge opportunity in front of him entering the 2018 season, it is redshirt sophomore Cole Van Lanen (6-foot-5, 287 pounds). This fall, the Green Bay native will need to show the coaching staff that he deserves to start at left tackle.

After taking a redshirt year in 2016, Van Lanen played in all 14 games last season. As a swing tackle on UW's offensive line, he also slotted in as a blocking tight end during the BIG Ten Championship Game and Orange Bowl. His blocking ability was impressive, and after further examination, his extended time at multiple positions suggest the UW coaches were exploring different lineups for the 2018 season.

If Van Lanen gets the nod at left tackle, fellow offensive lineman Michael Deiter will move inside. This should help Deiter's NFL stock, as many believe his [Deiter] strengths are better utilized as a left guard.

Yet, this is all under the assumption that Van Lanen wins the starting job.

