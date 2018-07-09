Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com contributors Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis, Jon Gorman and Jonathan Mills ranked the Top 30 players who we think are the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

Wisconsin's 2018 offensive line is being touted as one of the best the school has had in a long time - and considering their history, that's saying something. And from my perspective, Tyler Biadasz is the lynchpin that makes that all possible.

Biadasz worked his way on to the field after playing well in last year's spring camp, and essentially gave the Badgers no choice but to put him in to their starting lineup at center. That set off a domino effect that let the Badgers play their best five offensive linemen at one time, and having Biadasz in the middle once again should allow the Badgers to mix and match their first team to find the combination that works best for them.

Having Biadasz lock down the center spot means that Michael Deiter - who can play center, guard, and tackle - can play wherever the Badgers need him to this fall. Last year that was at left tackle, and this year it looks like that will be at left guard to start. When people talk about Wisconsin's depth along the offensive line this year, don't forget the man in the middle who made the mixing and matching possible.