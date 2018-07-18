Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored in to our individual rankings, which were combined into a final score.

Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com contributors Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis, Jon Gorman and Jonathan Mills ranked the Top 30 players who we think are the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

Linebacker Ryan Connelly (6-foot-3, 228 pounds) has transformed from a former walk-on to a key rotational player during his tenure at the University of Wisconsin. In 2018, the redshirt senior returns after proving he was good enough to start in 2017. Specifically, while UW was fighting through injuries at inside linebacker, Connelly took advantage of the opportunities presented. He started six of 14 games and finished with a team-high 88 tackles.

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native brings speed to the position, which should scare opposing defenses. In 2017, the Wisconsin defense was the second-best in the nation in total defense (262.1 yards per game). At various points last fall, many Badgers praised the efforts of their quick-footed teammate. This season, Connelly should be searching for similar praise and an even larger role after his breakout campaign just a season ago.

In conclusion, with a rotation of Connelly, T.J. Edwards and Chris Orr, Wisconsin shouldn't experience a heavy drop-off- especially if defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard continues to employ his 3-4 defense.

When this draft-eligible player announced his return to the program, Wisconsin could finally claim that its entire offensive line would remain intact for the 2018 season.

